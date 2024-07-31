Add 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games to your Switch library at $17 (Reg. $40), more

Joining the ongoing summer Switch game sale and Sony’s solid back to school event you’ll find detailed below, today we are featuring a solid deal on the value-packed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Standard Edition. Best Buy its now offering digital copies on Nintendo Switch down at $16.99 with free digital delivery, down from the regular $40 MSRP – it is also a few bucks under the eShop sale price. As we detailed in our feature piece at launch, this is basically like scoring every single classic Turtles game in one fell swoop for your current-generation console. That includes the early arcade beat em’ ups right through to the legendary Turtles in Time. The 13-game package is a must-have for TMNT fans if you ask me and it is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked.

