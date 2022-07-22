Cowabunga Collection delivers 13 retro TMNT games to Switch, Xbox, PC, more next month

Can you play TMNT on Switch? Will Turtles in Time come to Switch? How can the classic turtles games not be on Switch already? If you’re still asking these questions, stop. Not only is the brilliant Shredder’s Revenge now out in the wild – a sort of new retro-modern take on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat ’em ups of the 90s – but Nickelodeon’s epic Cowabunga Collection is now quickly approaching. We caught a glimpse of the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection back in March during the PlayStation State of Play, but we now know exactly when you’ll be able to play TMNT on Switch (and just about every other platform out there) in all its retro glory. Head below for more details for the upcoming Cowabunga Collection.

Can you play TMNT on Switch?

Yes! Shredder’s Revenge – here’s our hands-on review – delivers a fantastic call back to the classic Turtles arcade and console titles of yesteryear, but it only tickles the nostalgia games like the original NES TMNT and Turtles in Time carry for millions of gamers out there.

The Cowabunga Collection releases this summer

Enter the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection, an epic 13-game anthology loaded with the best of the best Turtles games from the golden era of mutant ninja nostalgia. In other words, you’ll be be able to play about as much TMNT on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC as you’ll ever need when the Cowabunga Collection releases later next month.

Assembling 13 classic TMNT games from KONAMI in one package, the Cowabunga Collection includes the following:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

If that’s not enough Foot Clan smashing, pizza eating retro gaming mutant ninja goodness, I don’t know what is, to be honest. While we highly recommend giving Shredder’s Revenge a go on whatever platform you can get it on, much like the upcoming Cowabunga Collection, these retro turtles game certainly deserve a place in the Switch library. And, you’ll soon be able to play as much TMNT on Switch as you’ll ever want starting August 30, 2022 when the 13-game collection finally releases.

Play TMNT on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this August: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles thirteen classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package. This collection provides a unique opportunity for gamers to experience these immensely popular and very influential games on Steam and includes a fantastic set of new quality of life features. The games are based on the characters and themes from on the 80’s children’s cartoon and comic book series, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The game often takes place in a fictionalized New York city, in the sewers, inside futuristic enemy bases and even across time itself!

