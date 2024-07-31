Worx 40V 14-inch cordless electric mower is a friend to homeowners on a budget at $240 (Save $60), more from $349

Amazon is offering a great opportunity for homeowners on a budget to grab a reliable lawncare solution in the form of the Worx 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $239.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, this smaller model of Worx’s mower lineup has been bouncing around random prices since 2024 began, falling as low as $217 by April, which no following discounts have dropped past since. Landing $76 above the all-time low last seen in 2021, you’re looking at a solid $60 markdown here that drops the price down among some of Worx’s recent lowest mower rates.

As I said before, this mower’s low cost is definitely worth considering if you’re a new homeowner on a budget – or any homeowner on a budget for that matter – with it tackling jobs up to 1/8 acres in size on a single charge of its two 4.0Ah batteries. It sports a smaller 14-inch cutting deck (weighing only 30 pounds) that allows it to clean up tighter areas across your yard that larger models may not be able to access, along with a six-position cutting height adjustment range between 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches. It features the company’s Intellicut technology that allows it to automatically adjust speeds to match grass conditions, as well as a dual functionality design for rear-bagging or mulching clippings/debris.

If you’re looking for a slightly larger mower at only a slightly larger cost (keeping in line with the “on a budget” mentality), you’ll also find Worx’s Nitro 40V 21-inch Push Lawn Mower being offered for $349, down from $400. This model sports an upgraded brushless motor 2.0 with Intellicut tech for “40% more power and 10% longer runtime than first-gen models.” It’s two 5.0Ah batteries increase its job capacity up to 1/2 acre, with an additional cutting height level of 4 inches, as well as 3-in-1 functionality for rear-bagging, mulching, or side-discharging. It’s also been given Worx’s Aerodeck technology that boosts air volume through its vented design, better preventing clogs and clumping, while also enhancing its cutting quality, optimizing its efficiency, and maximizing bag collection.

You can also get more automated mowing help (and much more of a cost) with Worx’s Landroid robotic mowers, which can tackle yards of either 1/8 acre, 1/4 acre, or 1/2 acre on a single charge – prices start at $600. Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub for more electric tool discounts, as well as more price cuts on EVs, power stations, water heater boosters, smokeless fire pits, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, and much more.

Worx 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

QUICK-START 40V POWER: Cordless lawn mower delivers robust 40V power with (2) 20V 4.0Ah batteries, ideal for cutting up to 1/8 acre. Starts fast—simply push a button and pull the bail handle. Quickly charge both batteries with included dual charger

SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER: The same Power Share batteries that run this push lawn mower can conveniently be used with 140+ power tools, outdoor power equipment, and lifestyle products from the Worx Power Share platform

INTELLICUT: Patented sensor technology automatically adjusts cutting speed to match the grass conditions. IntelliCut increases cutting speed when it detects dense grass for smoother mowing, but slows down in less demanding turf to save on battery

COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT: Just under 30 lbs., this lightweight lawn mower is easy to push up hills. The compact 14″ deck effortlessly cuts narrow areas. The fully collapsible handle saves storage space and the easy-carry handle ensures smooth portability

6-POSITION CUTTING HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT: Single lever rapidly raises and lowers the cutting deck from 1.5″ to 3.5″ so your cordless mower is always cutting at the ideal height for your lawn

2-IN-1 BAGGING/MULCHING: Choose the way you cut with your lawn mower. Use the included mulch plug to nourish your lawn with fresh clippings or bag it up in the 0.85-bushel collection bag. The full-bag indicator lets you know when to empty

QUIET MOWING: Skip the noise of gas and embrace the quieter operation of a battery powered lawn mower. With a low 87.8-decibel level, it cuts strong but stays quiet to be easier on your ears—and more peaceful for your neighbors

