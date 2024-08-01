Adorn your walls with LEGO’s Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set starting from under $81 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave building set at $84.99 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, we’ve only tracked three previous discounts since this set first released at the start of 2023, with the most recent being March where it fell to the new $80 low for a short period. If you have a Target Circle (Red) card, you can get it at the second-best price of $80.74 shipped through the retailer, otherwise at Amazon you’re looking at a solid and rare $15 markdown that still keeps costs among the lowest rates.

As you may already know from our launch coverage, the LEGO Art Hokusai Great Wave set gives you a classic piece of art history in a modernized brick-built format. Stacking up to 1,810 pieces, it measures in at 21 inches wide, recreating the famous mural in a new way that differs from the countless decorated fabric sheets adorning bedrooms across America and beyond. It’s not just a flat mosaic here either, as there is some raised texture in the design that gives it an added dimensionality that tricks the eye into believing it may just rush off the wall and sweep away your home.

And its officially August 1, meaning the massive wave of 90 new LEGO sets has officially released to the public (well, not all of them – a few will release over the next six days) – which you can browse in its entirety through our breakdown coverage here. You’ll also find more brick-building deals over in our LEGO hub, which is updated daily as new discounts roll in.

LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave features:

Bring one of the most iconic artworks of the last two centuries to life with the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set, a DIY framed wall art piece

This home decor craft kit for adults contains 1,810 pieces, 6 canvas bases, 2 hangers elements and a decorative tile with Hokusai’s signature

Relax while building this LEGO wall Art set – scan the QR code to listen to the tailor-made soundtrack end enjoy a rewarding mindful experience

The 3D Japanese artwork makes an eye-catching display piece and is a great home or office decor, and a brilliant gift for art and home design fans

This tribute to Hokusai’s The Great Wave comes with a premium booklet with art details and instructions to guide you through the building process

Celebrate icons from the worlds of art, music and cinema with LEGO Art, crafts and creative activity kits for adults, and indulge in your hobbies

