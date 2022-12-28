LEGO expands its Art gallery series with new 1,800-piece ‘Hokusai: The Great Wave’ mosaic

Today, the LEGO Group is officially revealing the first expansion to its Art lineup for 2023. Hokusai: The Great Wave is one of the most instantly-recognizable paintings of all time, especially those of Japanese origins. Now for next year, it’s getting the brick-built treatment with a new 1,800-piece kit launching in January.

Hokusai: The Great Wave joins the LEGO Art collection

While we’ve seen the likeness of everything from iconic characters from Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney recreated in the unique home decor sets, not to mention classic Andy Warhol paintings and even a world map, most of the LEGO Art sets so far have been focused on more pop culture references than recreating actual artwork.

That’s changing to kick off 2023, as the LEGO Group will be looking to assemble a new mosaic kit that brings one of the most iconic Japanese works of art into the lineup. The Hokusai: The Great Wave mural is now getting the brick-built treatment with 1,810 pieces while measuring nearly 21 inches wide. The set of course depicts the titular wave with a mix of both studs as well as some other tile pieces to give it something of a 3D effect. It’s a little more detailed than the usual mosaics we see, and reimagines the art in quite a lovely way.

The LEGO Group is also mixing up more than just the theming, too. To fit with the more traditional style of The Great Wave, you’ll find that Hokusai comes surrounded by a white boarder as well as a lighter tan frame. That differs from the black designs we’ve seen from just about all of the other mosaics from LEGO in the past, and is a change that really delivers a more fitting overall design for the 1830s painting and its brick-built debut.

Launching at the start of next year, the Hokusai: The Great Wave set will join the rest of the 2023 LEGO winter lineup with a January 1 debut. The kit will kick off the art theme for the year and arrives with a $99.99 price tag. That’s $20 under the MSRP of the licensed mosaic kits we’ve seen in the past.

