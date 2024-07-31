Here’s every new LEGO set releasing in August 2024: Star Wars, Technic, Ideas, more

Well folks, August 1 is almost here, which means there’s plenty of brand new LEGO building sets poised to hit online shelves and ship out once the clock officially ticks over to Thursday on the East Coast. We’ve been buzzing here at 9to5Toys about the latest sets over the last few months, and now today we have this one-stop shopping index for all your brick-building needs. Head below for a looks at every new LEGO set releasing in August 2024.

August is seeing a massive 90 new LEGO sets getting released! There are a whole bunch of popular themes that are seeing new additions, from Star Wars and Marvel to the new family-oriented theme and a whole bunch of new Technic vehicles. There are plenty of great display-worthy models in the wave like the Technic 42174 Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 Yacht or my personal (and totally nostalgic-fueled) favorite, the Ideas 21350 Jaws model.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or keep reading below as we break down our favorites.

Star Wars

As is often the case, it’s the LEGO Star Wars sets that are at the top of our list once again. Arguably the most popular theme across the LEGO Group’s board, it is celebrating its 25th anniversary year with wave after wave of new builds rolling in. There are eight new sets available, featuring buildable droids and figures, some sizable ships, and more.

Some of the new LEGO Star Wars sets are straight out of the coming Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special, like Jedi Bob’s Starfighter or the canon-bending Dark Falcon that also comes with a fun lineup of minifigures that count Beach Luke and Jedi Vader among them. There’s also two big returns in the form of the Grand Admiral Thrawn minifigure, as well as the dual-moulded silver leg C-3PO too.

For you super-fans out there, be sure to also check out the 312-page The Force of Creativity coffee-table book that takes you behind the scenes from the creation of the first set and running through to the present day.

Shop all of the new LEGO Star Wars sets for August:

75385 Ahsoka Tano’s Duel on Peridea: $54.99 | 382 pieces

| 382 pieces 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter: $39.99 | 305 pieces

| 305 pieces 75389 The Dark Falcon: $179.99 | 1,579 pieces

| 1,579 pieces 75392 Creative Play Droid Builder: $99.99 | 1,186 pieces

| 1,186 pieces 75393 TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up: $109.99 | 1,063 pieces

| 1,063 pieces 75394 Imperial Star Destroyer: $159.99 | 1,555 pieces

| 1,555 pieces 75396 Desert Skiff and Sarlacc Pit: $79.99 | 558 pieces

| 558 pieces 75398 C-3PO: $139.99 | 1,138 pieces

Technic

Hear those engines revving? That’s the seven new LEGO Technic vehicles cruising into the brick-built garage. We’ve got a number of new hypercar builds, as well as the AC75 Yacht that is current holder of the Americas Cup and even a NASA Apollo Lunar Rover to round out past month’s space exploration focus. Technic has always been a big hit with older builders, and these new releases continue expanding the pool with more race cars, construction equipment, and out-of-this world inspiration.

Shop all of the new LEGO Technic sets for August:

42172 McLaren P1: $449.99 | 3,893 pieces

| 3,893 pieces 42173 Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar: $49.99 | 801 pieces

| 801 pieces 42174 Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 Yacht: $119.99 | 962 pieces

| 962 pieces 42175 Volvo FMX Truck & EC230 Electric Excavator: $199.99 | 2,274 pieces

| 2,274 pieces 42176 Porsche GT4 e-Performance Race Car: $169.99 | 834 pieces

| 834 pieces 42182 NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle – LRV: $219.99 | 1,913 pieces

| 1,913 pieces 42184 Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut White Hypercar: $49.99 | 801 pieces

Ideas

Stacking up to 1,497 pieces and my personal favorite among the entire lineup – we’re getting an exciting addition to the Ideas theme with the 21350 Jaws set that is taking us back to 1975 to pay homage to one of the twentieth century’s biggest summer blockbusters. Presented and voted on by the general public, the Jaws project reached its 10,000 vote goal back in November 2022, picked by LEGO as one of the winners of the Third 2022 Review Stage. Now its finally surfacing at the tail of summer for $159.99 shipped a few days after the rest on August 6.

Family

We’ve also got two new sets that are arriving under a whole new sub-theme! While the LEGO Group hasn’t given any official designations as to what this theme is, it’s very obviously focused on family time – specifically at home and abroad. The 41839 Message Board set is marked at $99.99 shipped (and not releasing until August 4), letting you send cute analog messages to others in your household, while the 41838 Travel Moments set lands at $149.99 shipped, giving your family the fun means to keep track of where you’ve been together and where you’re going next.

Marvel

We’ve got some big LEGO Marvel drops this month too, spanning from ships to a cute dancing figure of Groot and even a great display-worthy big scale battle scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron, complete with plenty of minifigures to add to your collection. Flying in alongside the midi-scale Hellicarrier, the big build of the bunch is the Milano model from Guardians of the Galaxy, which comes along with Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and a cute baby Groot to boot.

Shop all of the new LEGO Marvel sets for August:

76286 Guardians of the Galaxy – The Milano: $179.99 | 2090 pieces

| 2090 pieces 76287 Iron Man with Bike and The Hulk: $14.99 | 68 pieces

| 68 pieces 76288 Iron Man & Iron Legion vs. Hydra Soldier: $19.99 | 135 pieces

| 135 pieces 76289 Thor vs. Surtur Construction Figure: $29.99 | 245 pieces

| 245 pieces 76290 The Avengers vs. The Leviathan: $49.99 | 347 pieces

| 347 pieces 76291 The Avengers Assemble – Age of Ultron: $99.99 | 613 pieces

| 613 pieces 76295 The Avengers Helicarrier: $79.99 | 509 pieces

| 509 pieces 76297 Dancing Groot: $44.99 | 459 pieces

Animal Crossing

August’s arrival means more from LEGO’s collaboration with Nintendo as well. There are only two new sets within the theme that are dropping this time around, both of them based around the popular video game and come in modules for connecting and building your own layout. You’ll find the 77051 Fly with Dodo Airlines set, along with the Wilbur and Tangy minifigures, coming in to land at $37.99 shipped, while the 77052 K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza plugs in at $79.99 shipped, complete with K.K., Isabelle, and Audie getting the brick-built treatment.

Speed Champions

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Technic is not the only LEGO theme seeing a few new vehicle sets join the ranks. There are only two speeding onto the scene this month, the 76934 Ferrari F40 Supercar at $26.99 shipped and the 76935 NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that is also running at $26.99 shipped, both of which we’ve already covered thoroughly in our launch coverage here.

Ninjago

The latest Ninjago collection is also charging in this month. August is seeing five new LEGO sets from the ninja theme dropping onto shelves, with new vehicles, mechs, and a battle scene. The stunning design of the Source Dragon of Motion model is an easy highlight in my eyes this month, but everything under this flag is definitely worth consideration, if not a look at the very least.

Shop all of the new LEGO Ninjago sets for August:

71816 Zane’s Ice Motorcycle: $9.99 | 84 pieces

| 84 pieces 71818 Tournament Battle Arena: $49.99 | 659 pieces

| 659 pieces 71820 Ninja Team Combo Vehicle: $89.99 | 576 pieces

| 576 pieces 71821 Cole’s Titan Dragon Mech: $99.99 | 1,055 pieces

| 1,055 pieces 71822 Source Dragon of Motion: $149.99 | 1,716 pieces

Creator 3-in-1

31151 T. rex: $59.99 | 626 pieces

| 626 pieces 31153 Modern House: $99.99 | 939 pieces

More of the latest news from LEGO

