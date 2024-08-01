Apple’s Space Black 14-inch 1TB M3 Pro MacBook Pro hits new low at $300 off, more from $1,399

While we are still tracking solid $300 discount on the base 14-inch 512GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,699, those same savings are now carrying over to the Space Black and Silver 1TB models at $2,099 shipped. This is a regularly $2,399 machine that is now $300 off the going rate. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the silver variant, but this is the first time we have seen the Space Black model down this low. There are a number of notable deals floating around on various configurations of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro releases, of which we will detail below, but you are looking at the lowest we have seen on the 14-inch M3 Pro variant featured here today.

While for many the standard M3 machines will do the trick – they are starting from $1,399 at $200 off right now, the M3 Pro delivers what I would consider a more future-proof solution that will be better suited to handle the slew of upcoming Apple Intelligence integrations and more hardcore creative projects. It is also, as I have highlighted previously, the only way to get that sweet Space Black paint job – the M3 models only come in silver and Space Gray.

Here are all of the devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch.

The model we are featuring here today features an upgraded 1TB internal SSD that can handle more stuff (assets, images, audio, and so on) alongside the 12‑core CPU and the 18‑core GPU. This is a serious machine that’s going to remain relevant well into the future no matter when Apple decides to stick the M4 chip into its MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that drive even greater performance for more demanding workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 18 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black. The Apple M3 Pro chip, with an up to 12-core CPU and up to 18-core GPU using hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. MacBook Pro delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

