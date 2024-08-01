Cruise to school with up to $500 off Rad Power e-bikes, 20% off accessories, and more starting from $1,099

Now that clocks have officially ticked over into August, Rad Power is having a Back to School sale through August 8 that is taking up to $500 off e-bikes (with some even getting free gear) and 20% off select add-on accessories. While the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike is once again the big recipient of a $500 markdown, I wanted to highlight a personal favorite model of mine included in the savings, the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike that is being offered at $1,599 shipped. More recently fetching $1,799, we’ve only seen two lower rates in the last year – first, a drop to $1,299 during pre-orders (which we haven’t seen since) and $1,399 over summer 2023. This is the third-lowest price overall and the second-lowest price we’ve seen since it was released, matching Black Friday rates but with the added bonus of a Ballard Cargo Bag valued at $80. Just be sure to add both items to your cart to score the bag for free with your purchase.

I’ve been seeing an increasing number of RadWagon 4 e-bikes around NYC in the last year alone, with many of them being parents and nannies taking kids to and from school, appointments, etc. Rad Power’s iconic cargo-hauling model arrives with a 750W motor and a 672Wh battery that works alongside the five levels of pedal assistance to give you 45+ miles of travel range at up to 20 MPH top speeds. There’s also a throttle for pure electric action when you’re just looking to cruise around with as little effort as possible.

It’s other stock features include custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack with a 120-pound capacity, and a backlit LCD display for real-time performance data and settings control – plus it even has a USB port to charge your devices while riding.

You’ll also find a handy tool on Rad Power’s website that is designed to help you find e-bike subsidies in your local city or state for extra savings. You can view the entire list of active rebates here, though at the moment only five states are known: California, Colorado, Maine, Oregon, and Vermont.

While MOD Bike’s summer sale has ended, you’ll still find an ongoing $1,000 off clearance sale on the unique Groove 1 Utility beach cruisers as the brand looks to make room for newer upcoming models. Hiboy’s newest X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter has also finished up its early bird launch deal and has opened general pre-orders with a slightly lesser $350 markdown ($50 less). We’re also still tracking the Worx and Aventon joint Power Share e-bike at its new low, plus a whole bunch of Trek’s Cruiser Go! e-bikes are seeing discounts worth considering too. You’ll also find a mix of e-scooters and e-bikes marked down in Best Buy’s summer sale, or head over and browse through our Green Deals hub for more.

RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike features:

Holds the kiddos. Plus groceries. This next-level hauler is perfect for taking the kids across town or loading up at the hardware store. The electric cargo bike’s elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you’re taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. Take a passenger (or two!) for a spin. Our family-friendly accessories get the whole gang outside.

