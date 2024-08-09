This weekend get 15% off all Juiced e-bikes, with the new JetCurrent Pro hitting a fresh $1,954 low ($845 off)

Juiced Bikes has launched another weekend flash sale that is taking 15% off it’s entire line of e-bikes by using a given promo code. This deal is giving you the best rate yet on its new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike at $1,954.15 shipped, after using the promo code GOLD at checkout for the additional 15% off. Having started off at its $2,799 price tag, more recently it’s been bouncing between $2,499 and $2,299 as we get closer and closer to its official release (which has been pushed back a few times before). We saw it fall as low as $2,074 in June, but today we’re getting the best deal yet as a combined $845 markdown that carves out a new all-time low just before this model begins shipping out sometime between August 16 and 26.

The first thing that you may notice about the new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike is the most obvious feature right there in its name – its foldable frame, the first model in Juiced’s lineup to offer the function. It’s also Juiced’s fastest creation to date, topping off at an insane 34 MPH with an equally impressive 70-mile travel range on a single charge. This is achieved with its supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak), a 52V battery, and five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by joint torque and cadence sensors – and of course a throttle for when you’re not in the mood for any pedaling action. It also features an active cruise control for any speed under 20 MPH, or you can sacrifice your travel mileage with its race track mode to take off electronic limits to your speed and charge forward at the most aggressive “burn rubber” settings.

And the features don’t stop there! You’ll also find a powerful 1,050-lumen Shadowblaster headlight, the 4-inch fat tires with fenders over each, 4-piston hydraulic brakes, front and rear turn signals, a brake light, a rear cargo rack, a security alarm with a wireless remote, a folding mirror, and a supposedly “automotive-grade horn” too. It’s been given a backlit LCD display for setting adjustments that also happens to have a convenient USB port so you can charge your devices as you ride – especially nice if you’re like me and use your phone for GPS when riding.

Juiced Sitewide flash sale (use code GOLD):

Be sure to also check out the Back to School sales that are perfect opportunities to add a commuter solution to your college or home life. Lectric eBIKES is currently taking $424 off its e-bike bundles and offering a buy 2 get 1 accessory free promo too – with prices possibly dropping some after this week. Velotric’s extended sale is taking up to $600 off e-bikes while also giving out up to $300 in free gear too – plus, the models have been updated/upgraded for 2024. And for e-scooter related discounts, check out our coverage of Segway’s big sale, where we’ve collected our favorite deals – like the Ninebot D28 KickScooter that’s back at its all-time $300 low. There’s also the handy and far cheaper CLIP conversion kit to consider too if you just want to add e-bike functionality to a pedal bike, or you can browse our Green Deals hub for more.

Juiced Bikes JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike features:

The JetCurrent Pro E-Bike features a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W Peak). The JetCurrent Pro ships in Class 2 mode and can be configured from the LCD display to run in Class 3 where allowed. For off-road adventures, the JetCurrent Pro can be unleashed to achieve 30 mph on throttle only and up to 34 mph with pedal assist. Plus, a 52V 19Ah battery taking 70+ miles on a single charge, front suspension, rugged 4 piston brakes, and exciting new features that come standard! To top it off – it FOLDS. The first foldable E-Bike in our family is designed to allow you to experience thrills like never before, and compact enough to store in a small closet or trunk!

