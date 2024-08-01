Start your own miniature garden with this 4-foot raised bed at $41.50 shipped (Reg. $60)

Drop by Amazon right now and you’ll find find the EAST OAK 4-foot Raised Garden Bed for $41.67 shipped. This deal takes over 30% off the usual $60 going rate, with more than $18 in savings now up for grabs. While we did see a crazy price drop to $33 courtesy of stackable discounts, that may have been a price mistake because it quickly shot back up to its regular rate. Outside of that, it’s only been beated by a couple of dollars once before as part of a Prime member exclusive discount. You can learn more about this raised garden bed down below.

If you’ve been wanting to grow some of your own veggies or plant some flowers, this affordable garden bed is a great way to kick things off. It measures four feet long, two feet wide, and stands a foot tall to make everything a bit easier to reach. The brand touts a straightforward assembly process that will take “no more than 20 minutes.”

Keep the rest of the yard looking tidy when you also pick up this Worx 40V 14-inch cordless electric mower at $240. I have an almost-identical Worx mower that I’ve been using for years now, and cannot recommend it highly enough. And when you’re outdoors working in your new garden bed, you can crank up some of your favorite tunes using the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker at $109.

The East Oak Garden Bed Kit features an innovative modular design, which means you can assemble the kit into a variety of configurations to fit any backyard or garden space, let your imagination run wild and you can build at least one of 9 possible configurations to fit your garden plan, the most popular being 4ft x 2ft, 6ft x 2ft, and 8ft x 2ft.

The easy-to-use metal garden bed kit requires no construction knowledge, just assemble the materials (included) and tighten the fasteners, the larger galvanized metal sheet of the 6-in-1 kit, reducing installation time. Installation takes no more than 20 minutes. Our beds have an oval design with no sharp corners and edge pressing technology to prevent injury.

