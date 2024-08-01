New low knocks this Gigabyte 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor with a KVM switch to $230 (23% off)

Amazon is now offering the lowest price we have tracked for Gigabyte’s MQ27 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor at $229.99 shipped. This iteration (rev. 2.0) of the fairly popular MQ27 gaming monitor with a $300 price tag has mostly been fetching $270 since the beginning of this year. Today’s 23% discount over its original list price knocks it $10 below its previous all-time low from earlier this month, marking the lowest price for it on Amazon.

The rev. 2.0 variant of Gigabyte’s MQ27 monitor sports a new IPS panel that operates natively at 165Hz but can be pushed to 170Hz for smoother visuals. This new panel, which has QHD resolution and 1ms response time, covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, and it also has VESA DisplayHDR400 certification. The highlight of this monitor, however, is the built-in KVM switch, which allows you to quickly flip between which device is displayed on the monitor. Other highlights of the Gigabyte MQ27 monitor include a good selection of ports, anti-glare coating on the panel, and a sturdy base, among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on an ultrawide panel for your gaming setup, then don’t forget to check out the deal we tracked yesterday that dropped Cooler Master’s new 34-inch curved gaming monitor to $300 from its usual price of $470. And if you’re looking for more deals on some other gaming gear, then swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if something catches your attention.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor features:

KVM feature allows you to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, video and mouse. With our exclusive KVM button, you’ll find switching devices cannot be any easier! Quick like a snap.

The SuperSpeed IPS technology reduces the response time to 1ms; meanwhile offering the IPS-grade splendid color!

High resolution and fast refresh rate, giving you the detailed display quality and fluid gaming experience.

Fantastic color display and 95% DCI-P3 super wide-gamut color.

The streamline appearance represents the simplicity of the GIGABYTE gaming series design philosophy, sturdy stand and matte finish built for functional and aesthetic features adding more to the characteristics.

