Score SanDisk’s 400MB/s 128GB USB-C flash drive at the $18 Amazon low

We are now tracking a deal that drops SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/Type-C flash drive to $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is regularly a $22 flash drive, that’s now seeing a solid 18% discount that makes this even lighter on your wallet. Today’s deal drops it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. It is, in fact, the best outside of a brief and crazy drop between $13-$14 on a different colorway back in June. The black variant of this 128GB flash drive is also down to the same price right now.

This is far from the largest drive SanDisk has in its catalog, but this 128GB drive should be enough for most users who quickly want to store or transfer data between devices. It’ll be fairly quick with transfers, too, thanks to its 400MB/s speeds. What’s also great about the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is that it offers both USB-A and Type-C connectivity with a reversible design, making it more versatile and suitable to be used with a variety of devices. Its compact form factor also makes it easier to carry around.

If you’re shopping for flash drives and other storage like microSD cards, then you might want to pick up UGREEN’s Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C that’s down to $16 today from its usual price of $35. It’ll ensure you have enough ports to not worry about fiddling with cables or a bunch of different dongles.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go Flash Drive features:

The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, and Mac and USB Type-A computers.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos

Automatically back up photos with SanDisk Memory Zone app

