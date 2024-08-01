UGREEN’s Space Gray 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI now down to just $16 (Save 38%)

The official UGREEN storefront on Amazon is now offering a solid deal that knocks its already affordable Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C hub to $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $26, this USB-C hub is now fetching a 38% discount to drop $4 below its previous all-time from November last year. On top of marking the first major discount of the year, today’s deal also marks the lowest price we have tracked for this USB-C hub on Amazon. Head below for more details of this hub and see why you might want to get one for your MacBook, iPad, PC, or even a Chromebook.

At just $16 today, this UGREEN Revodok USB-C hub slots in as an affordable way to expand your MacBook, iPad, or PC’s connectivity. It’s a 7-in-1 hub that features an HDMI port for up to 4K video output alongside two USB-A ports and a downstream USB-C port with 85W passthrough charging. Its compact form factor makes it very easy to carry around, and it also has microSD card reader on the front. This USB-C hub in Space Gray offers broad compatibility, and it’s a must-have for those who find it difficult to carry around and fiddle with a lot of cables.

If you are looking for more deals on accessories for Apple gear, then we’re also tracking this compact USB-C Watch Puck down at $30 from its usual price of $50. Also, don’t forget to check out Twelve South’s white BookArc Flex down at $40 for your Mac, which is seeing a 20% discount from its $60 list price.

UGREEN Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C hub features:

7-in-1 USB C Hub: Inspire more potential of your laptop’s USB-C port with 5Gbps USB-C & USB-A data ports, 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, and SD/Micro SD card reader.

Brillant 4K Display: Simply connect to an external monitor via the 4K HDMI port of the usb c dongle to see all in sharp and glorious detail.

Powerful 100W Charging: USB C hub for laptop supports up to 95W USB C pass-through charging via Type-C port to keep your laptop powered. 5W is reserved for other interface operations.

Transfer Files in Second: Transfer files, movies, and photos at speeds up to 5 Gbps via the USB-C data port and dual USB-A ports. To ensure the stable data transfer, please connect two 2.5inch hard drives at max.

