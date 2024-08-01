UGREEN’s Space Gray 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI now down to just $16 (Save 38%)

Karthik Iyer -
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
38% off $16
Render of the UGREEN Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

The official UGREEN storefront on Amazon is now offering a solid deal that knocks its already affordable Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C hub to $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $26, this USB-C hub is now fetching a 38% discount to drop $4 below its previous all-time from November last year. On top of marking the first major discount of the year, today’s deal also marks the lowest price we have tracked for this USB-C hub on Amazon. Head below for more details of this hub and see why you might want to get one for your MacBook, iPad, PC, or even a Chromebook.

At just $16 today, this UGREEN Revodok USB-C hub slots in as an affordable way to expand your MacBook, iPad, or PC’s connectivity. It’s a 7-in-1 hub that features an HDMI port for up to 4K video output alongside two USB-A ports and a downstream USB-C port with 85W passthrough charging. Its compact form factor makes it very easy to carry around, and it also has microSD card reader on the front. This USB-C hub in Space Gray offers broad compatibility, and it’s a must-have for those who find it difficult to carry around and fiddle with a lot of cables.

If you are looking for more deals on accessories for Apple gear, then we’re also tracking this compact USB-C Watch Puck down at $30 from its usual price of $50. Also, don’t forget to check out Twelve South’s white BookArc Flex down at $40 for your Mac, which is seeing a 20% discount from its $60 list price.

UGREEN Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C hub features:

  • 7-in-1 USB C Hub: Inspire more potential of your laptop’s USB-C port with 5Gbps USB-C & USB-A data ports, 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, and SD/Micro SD card reader.
  • Brillant 4K Display: Simply connect to an external monitor via the 4K HDMI port of the usb c dongle to see all in sharp and glorious detail.
  • Powerful 100W Charging: USB C hub for laptop supports up to 95W USB C pass-through charging via Type-C port to keep your laptop powered. 5W is reserved for other interface operations.
  • Transfer Files in Second: Transfer files, movies, and photos at speeds up to 5 Gbps via the USB-C data port and dual USB-A ports. To ensure the stable data transfer, please connect two 2.5inch hard drives at max.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
UGREEN

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Update your outerwear with Backcountry’s Semi-Ann...
Press a button to hop between your Mac and gaming PC wi...
Take a leisurely cruise around town on MOD Bikes’...
Don’t let hurricane outages take you down with Ec...
Forget the plastic, just $10 gets you this stylish meta...
Oakywood’s latest desk gear collection upgrades y...
Cruise to school with up to $500 off Rad Power e-bikes,...
Snag Joseph Joseph’s stainless steel Sipp travel ...
Load more...
Show More Comments