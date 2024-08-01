At $46.50, it’s hard to go wrong with this Timex Southview 41mm leather watch (Amazon low, 42% off)

While you can still score a Timex Marlin automatic watch for just $156 with a $103 discount, we just spotted another solid deal that drops a Timex Southview 41mm watch to $46.44 shipped on Amazon. That’s a straight up 42% discount on a classic timepiece that regularly fetches $80 there. Today’s deal that knocks $34 of its original list price lands it within cents of its previous all-time low from earlier this month. Head below for more details.

The Timex Southview watch that’s discounted right now sports a 41mm silver-toned polished case that’s comprised of brass, and it adopts an adjustable brown 20mm strap. This model has a black dial with Roman numerals, and the sub-dials here display day of the week, date, and 24-hour time. This Timex Southview timepiece with a quartz analog movement is water resistant up to 30 meters, meaning it’s only “suitable for hand-washing or accidental splashes of water”.

There’s more where this particular fashion accessory deal came from, so feel free to head to our Fashion deals hub to see if something else catches your attention there. Also, Blackcountry’s semi annual sale is currently offering up to 50% off some great outerwear that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Timex Southview 41mm watch features:

Natural leather is the traditional choice for watch straps. Our real leather is oiled, waxed, and coated to resist water and soften with wear.

This watch is suitable only for hand-washing or accidental splashes of water. It is not suitable for swimming or diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while the watch is wet.

This watch fits wrist circumferences between 142 – 205mm (5.6 – 8.1in). We suggest using a garment measuring tape to ensure an accurate fit to your wrist.

