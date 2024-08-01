This MagSafe iPhone car mount is ready for bumpy roads at just $5 today (50% off)

The official OMOTON storefront on Amazon is now offering its MagSafe car vent mount for just $4.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime subscription will have to checkout with items worth over $35 to dodge the shipping fee. Regularly fetching $10, this already affordable car mount is now seeing an impressive 50% discount that knocks $5 off its $10 price tag. Only twice before today have we seen it drop to its current price, so snag this useful car accessory for your iPhone at its best price.

This OMOTON accessory is a simple MagSafe mount that locks in to the air vent of your car. It’s compatible with both vertical and horizontal air vents, and OMOTON says it offers reliable stability even on bumpy roads. It features powerful N52 magnets to secure your iPhone in place, and the mount’s surface has a silicone pad to ensure your iPhone doesn’t get scratched up. The holder features a 360-degree ball mount using which you can freely rotate your iPhone, be it for navigation or consuming some media when you’re parked.

If you want to pair the OMOTON mount with a charger, then check out UGREEN’s 130W USB-C car charger at $21, which is both powerful and cheaper than its $30 regular price. Alternatively, you can also pick up UGREEN’s 3-port Nexode 20K power bank for $54, that’s down from its usual price of $80.

OMOTON MagSafe Car Mount features:

This unique car phone holder has a dual-mounting system with ring of powerful N52 magnets paired with an advanced vacuum suction cup. 3.6 times stronger than regular options! Phone stays securely in place while driving, no matter what. Note: No wireless charging function.

Mount your phone instantly thanks to DriveSafe’s snap-on design, while a simple press of a button releases the MagSafe car mount. All this can be done with one hand for maximum convenience and safety while driving.

