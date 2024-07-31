UGREEN’s 20,000mAh 100W 3-port Nexode power bank just dropped to $54 (Reg. $80)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
Reg. $80 $54

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 20000mAh 100W Nexode Portable Charger down at $54.39 shipped. Regularly $80, this model first landed at the tail end of last year with a notable launch deal, but you can now score it for even less. It still regularly fetches the $80 MSRP, is now 32% off, and delivers a notable price tag for a power bank that can deliver this sort of power. Head below for a closer look at the feature set.

As detailed in our launch coverage, this model carries a 20,000mAh battery inside with a total output at 100 watts across its three USB-C/A ports. It breaks down as follows: One USB-C at 100W, two USB-C ports at 30W, and a 22.5W USB-A port – an “iPhone 15 can be charged to 60% in 30 minutes.” One of those USB-C ports can also accept up to 65W of power coming in to juice the internal battery back up. 

For further reference, UGREEN says it can “fully charge iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.5 times and MacBook Air 15-inch up to 1.1 times.”

Alongside the side of the unit you’ll find a sweet LED screen that shows the remaining battery level status at a glance as well. 

More charging gear deals:

UGREEN 20000mAh 100W Nexode Portable Charger features:

  • 3-in-1 Fast Charging: Equipped with 2 USB C ports(USB C1 100W+USB C2 30W) and one 22.5W USB A port, this powerful 100W fast charging power supply can charge 3 devices at the same time, Macbook Pro 16″ can be charged to 42% in just 30 minutes via OUT1, and iPhone 15 can be charged to 60% in 30 minutes, less time to wait, more time to enjoy
  • 65W Quickly Recharge: The OUT1 port can not only fast charge your devices but also provide 65W efficient charging for the portable charger itself
  • 20000mAh Huge Capacity: UGREEN usb c battery pack can meet 5-7 days of battery life, fully charge iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.5 times and MacBook Air 15” up to 1.1 times, ideal for traveling, business trips, camping, or other outdoor activities, the digital LED screen shows the remaining battery level, status at a glance, no more guessing based on a few small LEDs

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Get all the cleaning options you need with ECOVACS̵...
SANDMARC’s new Messenger Pro bag for your entire ...
Worx 40V 14-inch cordless electric mower is a friend to...
This Timex Marlin automatic watch adds a vintage charm ...
Insignia’s 2D and 3D zero-gravity massage chairs ...
mophie’s 2024 Qi2 15W offset snap+ MagSafe Car Ve...
Don’t miss Anker’s 12-outlet surge protecto...
Android game and app price drops: Ace Attorney Trilogy,...
Load more...
Show More Comments