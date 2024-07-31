UGREEN’s 20,000mAh 100W 3-port Nexode power bank just dropped to $54 (Reg. $80)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 20000mAh 100W Nexode Portable Charger down at $54.39 shipped. Regularly $80, this model first landed at the tail end of last year with a notable launch deal, but you can now score it for even less. It still regularly fetches the $80 MSRP, is now 32% off, and delivers a notable price tag for a power bank that can deliver this sort of power. Head below for a closer look at the feature set.

As detailed in our launch coverage, this model carries a 20,000mAh battery inside with a total output at 100 watts across its three USB-C/A ports. It breaks down as follows: One USB-C at 100W, two USB-C ports at 30W, and a 22.5W USB-A port – an “iPhone 15 can be charged to 60% in 30 minutes.” One of those USB-C ports can also accept up to 65W of power coming in to juice the internal battery back up.

For further reference, UGREEN says it can “fully charge iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.5 times and MacBook Air 15-inch up to 1.1 times.”

Alongside the side of the unit you’ll find a sweet LED screen that shows the remaining battery level status at a glance as well.

UGREEN 20000mAh 100W Nexode Portable Charger features:

3-in-1 Fast Charging: Equipped with 2 USB C ports(USB C1 100W+USB C2 30W) and one 22.5W USB A port, this powerful 100W fast charging power supply can charge 3 devices at the same time, Macbook Pro 16″ can be charged to 42% in just 30 minutes via OUT1, and iPhone 15 can be charged to 60% in 30 minutes, less time to wait, more time to enjoy

65W Quickly Recharge: The OUT1 port can not only fast charge your devices but also provide 65W efficient charging for the portable charger itself

20000mAh Huge Capacity: UGREEN usb c battery pack can meet 5-7 days of battery life, fully charge iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.5 times and MacBook Air 15” up to 1.1 times, ideal for traveling, business trips, camping, or other outdoor activities, the digital LED screen shows the remaining battery level, status at a glance, no more guessing based on a few small LEDs

