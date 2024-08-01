Press a button to hop between your Mac and gaming PC with UGREEN’s USB-C switch at $34 (Reg. $50)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official UGREEN storefront offering its 4-Port USB-C Switch for $33.98 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. With a regular price of $50, you’re stacking a direct discount with the aforementioned coupon to score a 32% discount and a total of $16 off. The best price ahead of today worked out to $40, and this markdown undercuts that by an additional $6, ushering in a new and notable all-time low. This accessory makes it easy to quickly switch between a gaming PC and Mac. Learn more down below.

Hopping between Mac and Windows can be cumbersome, but UGREEN aims to resolve that with this more-than-capable switch. If you’re unfamiliar with what a switch like this does, it allows you to hook up a keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals to two computers at once. Then at the press of a button, all of the I/O switches from one computer to the other. While this model doesn’t have HDMI, you can have a gaming PC and monitors hooked up alongside a MacBook on a stand and switch back and forth whenever the need or desire arises.

Speaking of UGREEN, we’ve also spotted its 7-in-1 USB-C hub that’s now down to $16. This versatile solution is ready to work with all the major players, ranging from MacBooks to PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and more. And with something like that, you may also want to consider docking your device on Twelve South’s BookArc Flex MacBook stand at a new $40 low.

UGREEN 4-Port USB-C Switch features:

Between USB A & C PCs Share Multiple Devices: with 1 USB A and 1 USB C input port, USB switcher supports sharing 4 USB devices like a keyboard, mouse, and headphones between USB A and USB C computers. Switch freely between work computer and personal laptop to boost work efficiency.

Connect USB C & USB A Devices: The USB 3.0 switch provides 1 USB C port and 3 USB A ports to support connecting various USB devices. USB C ports can be connected to a USB C hub or other USB C devices, extending more ports for two computers.

5Gbps Data Transfer / Plug & Play: With 4 USB 3.0 ports, USB switch supports data transfer up to 5Gbps and is backward compatible with USB 2.0; Simple plug and play for any modern operating system: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux computers.

