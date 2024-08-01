Twelve South’s ultra-clean white BookArc Flex MacBook stand upgrades your setup at new $40 low

While we are still tracking a solid deal on the Chrome silver model of Twelve South’s latest BookArc Flex at $50, Amazon is now offering the clean white model down at $39.99 shipped. While the chrome model fetches a regularly $60 premium, the white model lands with a $50 MSRP and 20% price drop today. You’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on any of the brand’s lauded MacBook stands. While the chrome variant is arguably more universal in terms of matching the rest of your office decor, folks with an affinity for the stark white vibes will want to scope out today’s rare price drop.

The BookArc Flex, be it the white or the silver model, comes to your desktop setup as a space-saving vertical MacBook stand made to accomodate any laptop up to 16-inches in size and 1-inch in thickness.

It provides and neat and tidy home for your machine while still leaving all of its ports at the ready for external displays and peripherals – it can be a super clean way to integrate a MacBook into a desktop setup while in clamshell mode.

It also elevates the laptop off the table top, which can prevent mishaps from spills and allows for improved airflow.

You can get a closer look at the ongoing deal on the Chrome model right here. And then head over to our Mac accessories deal hub for additional offers on SANDMARC’s new Messenger Pro bag, Keychron’s low-profile wireless K5 Pro mechanical keyboard, and this dual monitor mount at under $23, among others.

Twelve South BookArc Flex features:

The sleek, low-profile design of BookArc Flex cradles your MacBook or laptop vertically in a space-saving stand. Connect an external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + mouse, then your laptop becomes a desktop luxury dock. Use your MacBook in closed clamshell mode, or adjust the settings of your laptop/notebook to operate closed and bypass the sleep function. Place BookArc Flex behind your display to save even more room. Elevates your laptop off the desk away from spills AND improves air flow / heat dissipation to help prevent overheating and prolong the life of your machine.

