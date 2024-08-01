UGREEN’s new MagSafe desk stand hits fresh Amazon low at $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $18)

Courtesy of the official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon, you can now score its recently-released MagSafe Desk Stand for $13.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Having launched just over a month ago, this model has spent most of its time at $18 with some discounts here or there, but none have been this good. Right now you’re looking at roughly 25% off and a brand new all-time low. This MagSafe-friendly accessory is ready to streamline your workflow and help you get your iPhone into the mix. Continue reading to learn more.

Folks on the hunt for a clean way to prop up an iPhone can now cash in on UGREEN’s versatile MagSafe desk stand. If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, it will automatically attach to this stand thanks to the inclusion of MagSafe. That being said, if you’re rocking an older iPhone or even an Android device, there’s a compatible adhesive ring in the box as well that can be attached to a case, as well. Once snapped on, this stand can extend up to 5.9 inches high, be angled up to 180 degrees, and even the base rotates a full 360 degrees.

While we’re talking MagSafe accessories, we want to take a moment and remind you that just $10 can score this metal mount. This is thanks to a head-turning 66% discount, which definitely makes this deal worth a moment of your time. You can also save nearly $100 on UGREEN’s certified 15W 4-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $82.50.

UGREEN MagSafe Desk Stand features:

Powerful Magnetic Force: This magnetic phone stand has a magnetic attraction force of 1600g, ensuring your phone is firmly fixed. The soft silicone magnetic surface not only holds it firmly, but also protects your device from scratches. Perfect for those who need a reliable and secure magnetic phone holder for daily use.

Customizable Viewing Experience: Say goodbye to neck strain with our adjustable magsafe stand. It extends up to 5.90 inches high and features 180° angle adjustment, allowing you to find the perfect viewing position whether you are working, video chatting or streaming. An ergonomic and comfortable must-have for your desk.

Easy 360° Rotation: The metal base of this magsafe phone stand supports 360° rotation, allowing you to easily switch between various angles. Perfect for multitasking professionals and entertainment enthusiasts who need a iphone magsafe stand that adapts to their needs.

