Save nearly $100 on UGREEN’s certified 15W 4-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $82.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
Reg. $180 $82.50

We feature a ton of great deals on MagSafe chargers around here, but today we are looking at almost $100 off one of the more unique and capable models out there. The UGREEN Nexode 15W 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has now been marked down to $82.49 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. This is 54% off the regular $180 price tag it has mostly been holding strong at since its release last August. Today’s $97.50 in savings lands you a full-on 15W MagSafe charging stands with plenty of extra capabilities we will go over down below. 

The Nexode stand provides certified maximum power to your iPhone via the retractable top-mounted magnetic charging pad that also supports StandBy mode. It also delivers a form-factor we don’t often see in the upright MagSafe stand category.

Along the base of the device you’ll also find a pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A jack to deliver up to 100W of power to three additional pieces of gear, be it a MacBook, iPad, smartphone, or otherwise. The USB-A port outputs 22.5 watts of power while a single USB-C port delivers the full 100 watts capable of juicing up a MacBook Air to 50% in 30 minutes, according to UGREEN’s internal testing. 

Head over to our smartphone accessories hub for additional offers on power gear including UGREEN’s 20,000mAh 100W 3-port Nexode power bank and the brand’s 130W USB-C car charger alongside deals on Spigen’s 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C chargers from $14. 

UGREEN Nexode 15W 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

  • Original MagSafe 15W Charging: This Nexode MagSafe Charger delivers the same charging power 15W as the original Apple MagSafe charger, perfect for your iPhone 15-12 series
  • 100W USB C Desktop Charger: Supports 100W max output at single port on USB-C1 C2 and can charge your MacBook Air M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min.
  • 4 in 1 Pro Charging Station: With 2 USB C Ports and 1 USB A port, equipped with Magsafe wireless charging that supports iPhone 12 to 14 series, allows you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time
  • Multifunctional Design: The magnetic plate can be freely folded up to 65° to set the perfect angle for your phone, thanks to the strong magnetic attraction, your iPhone can rotate 360° to further conveniently access videos and conferences while charging without slipping off

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Update your outerwear with Backcountry’s Semi-Ann...
Press a button to hop between your Mac and gaming PC wi...
Take a leisurely cruise around town on MOD Bikes’...
Don’t let hurricane outages take you down with Ec...
Forget the plastic, just $10 gets you this stylish meta...
Oakywood’s latest desk gear collection upgrades y...
Cruise to school with up to $500 off Rad Power e-bikes,...
Snag Joseph Joseph’s stainless steel Sipp travel ...
Load more...
Show More Comments