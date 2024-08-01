Save nearly $100 on UGREEN’s certified 15W 4-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $82.50

We feature a ton of great deals on MagSafe chargers around here, but today we are looking at almost $100 off one of the more unique and capable models out there. The UGREEN Nexode 15W 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has now been marked down to $82.49 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. This is 54% off the regular $180 price tag it has mostly been holding strong at since its release last August. Today’s $97.50 in savings lands you a full-on 15W MagSafe charging stands with plenty of extra capabilities we will go over down below.

The Nexode stand provides certified maximum power to your iPhone via the retractable top-mounted magnetic charging pad that also supports StandBy mode. It also delivers a form-factor we don’t often see in the upright MagSafe stand category.

Along the base of the device you’ll also find a pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A jack to deliver up to 100W of power to three additional pieces of gear, be it a MacBook, iPad, smartphone, or otherwise. The USB-A port outputs 22.5 watts of power while a single USB-C port delivers the full 100 watts capable of juicing up a MacBook Air to 50% in 30 minutes, according to UGREEN’s internal testing.

UGREEN Nexode 15W 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Original MagSafe 15W Charging: This Nexode MagSafe Charger delivers the same charging power 15W as the original Apple MagSafe charger, perfect for your iPhone 15-12 series

100W USB C Desktop Charger: Supports 100W max output at single port on USB-C1 C2 and can charge your MacBook Air M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min.

4 in 1 Pro Charging Station: With 2 USB C Ports and 1 USB A port, equipped with Magsafe wireless charging that supports iPhone 12 to 14 series, allows you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time

Multifunctional Design: The magnetic plate can be freely folded up to 65° to set the perfect angle for your phone, thanks to the strong magnetic attraction, your iPhone can rotate 360° to further conveniently access videos and conferences while charging without slipping off

