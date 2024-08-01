Forget the plastic, just $10 gets you this stylish metal MagSafe mount today (Save 66%)

After serving a solid deal on its foldable smartphone holder which is still down to its lowest at $3 apiece, the official LISEN storefront is now offering yet another impressive offer on one of its stylish iPhone holders. Prime members can now score the brand’s stylish metal MagSafe iPhone holder for $9.80 shipped. This is regularly a $30 phone mount, that’s now fetching $25 for folks without a Prime membership. Today’s offer knocks it 66% or $20 down from its original list to land one of the lowest prices we can find.

There is no shortage of iPhone mounts on the market for your car or desk, but this LISEN phone holder differentiates itself from the rest with its sleek design and metallic finish. It’s designed to be a car mount, but it can stay glued to pretty much any flat surface you secure it on, thanks to the 3M adhesive layer at the bottom. It uses strong magnets to hold your phone in place, and it also has two hinges using which you can fold it completely flat when not in use. This LISEN metal iPhone mount is good to hold all MagSafe-compatible iPhones, and you can even use older iPhones or Android phones with it using the metal rings LISEN provides in the box.

If you are looking for more MagSafe accessories for your iPhone, then don’t miss ESR’s MagSafe car mount charger that down to $20 from its usual price of $28. Notably, the Qwiizlab Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure for $33 is also a solid deal, which is currently fetching a 10% discount from its usual price of $40.

LISEN MagSafe-compatible metal iPhone holder features:

Equipped with 20 Samarium-Cobalt magnets, this phone mount boasts a permanent, ultra-strong magnetic attraction. These rare-earth magnets ensure your phone stays securely in place, offering peace of mind even on the bumpiest roads.

We’ve enhanced the base of the tesla phone holder with a larger 3M adhesive surface area, ensuring a stronger bond. This upgraded design guarantees a firm, reliable hold, reducing the risk of detachment and providing superior stability.

The Tesla model 3 Y X S accessory’s mini, lightweight structure, combined with a robust metallic rod, offers both convenience and durability. LISEN Tesla phone mount’s sleek design complements the Tesla’s interior, while its portability makes it an essential accessory for every Tesla owner.

