ZAGG’s regularly $50 M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air Crystal cases are now down at $28

ZAGG unleashed its Crystal Palace iPad cases shortly after the M4 Pro and M2 Air models first made headlines in May and now we are tracking some deep price drops courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $50, you’ll find both the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models marked down to $28.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. These 44% price drops are available on both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes for both iPad models here to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked. There were some on-page coupon offers recently that dropped some of them a few bucks lower, but this is still a more than notable price drop on a regular $50 case.

The ZAGG Crystal Palace Folio case combines a black and clear treatment to both safeguard and double as a stand for your new iPad. As detailed in our launch coverage, it delivers an anti-yellowing clear frame to allow Apple’s new iPad colorways to shine through while also providing 6.5-foot drop protection by way of a graphene construction – a material that is apparently “stronger than steel, yet more flexible than rubber.”

These folio cases also feature an integrated foldable stand that’s “perfect for video chats, movie viewing, or hands-free reading.” It is made of 56% post-consumer recycled material and you can get even closer look at the details right here.

Prefer a premium leather cover for your new Apple tablet instead? Make sure you scope out our exclusive all-time low prices on the new Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases for 9to5 readers – they are simply gorgeous.

ZAGG Crystal Palace Folio case features:

The gorgeous Crystal Palace case shows off your tablet while providing 6.5 feet of drop protection. Crystal Palace is scratch-resistant and has anti-yellowing technology to keep your case looking pristine. It also has a folio-style cover that folds to form a stand for easy viewing. Crystal Palace combines form, function, strength, and style.

