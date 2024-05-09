ZAGG debuts new stand cases for Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air from $50

Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 models are now up for pre-order everywhere, and that means the cases, covers, and keyboards are flooding in too. The Apple Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case has arrived with a $300 pre-order list, but we have also featured some more affordable cases from ESR as well as the gorgeous new Burton Goods leather models at 15% off for those that don’t want the built-in typing. And now it’s time for the latest from ZAGG. A mainstay around here in the Apple gear accessory business, it has now unleashed a pair of new covers for the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 tablets. Scope out the details below.

ZAGG’s new stand cases for Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air from $50

Now available for purchase on Amazon and the official ZAGG site, its new Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 offerings include the latest Denali and the Crystal Palace that delivers a clear solution with a folio flap.

The Crystal Palace, available for both the new iPads in both sizes, is made to show off your tablet while still providing 6.5-foot (2m) drop protection. The clear frame is said to be scratch-resistant and feature anti-yellowing technology alongside a folio-style cover to safeguard the display when not in use – the folio also folds over to “form a stand for easy viewing.” ZAGG says the case is made of 60% post-consumer recycled content.

The gorgeous Crystal Palace case shows off your tablet while providing 6.5 feet of drop protection. Crystal Palace is scratch-resistant and has anti-yellowing technology to keep your case looking pristine. It also has a folio-style cover that folds to form a stand for easy viewing. Crystal Palace combines form, function, strength, and style.

ZAGG Crystal Palace 11-inch $49.99

ZAGG Crystal Palace 13-inch $59.99

Moving over the Denali also means we are stepping away from the clear treatment for a model that “combines ultimate protection with usability features.” It has the same 6.5-foot drop protection alongside a snap-on screen protector for a more 360-degree protection on your precious new Apple tablet. The infinity angle stand presumably means it can adjust to various (any?) angles to suit your needs and you’ll also find attachment points for a strap too. This one is made of 50% post-consumer recycled plastics.

The Denali tablet case combines ultimate protection with usability features so you can make the most of your tablet, wherever you go. Denali protects your tablet from drops up to 6.5 feet. It has a snap-on screen protector, infinity angle stand, attachment points for a strap, and more.

ZAGG Denali 11-inch $49.99

ZAGG Denali 13-inch $59.99

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!