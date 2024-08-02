Apple’s 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell hits $1,699 all-time low in Space Black, 2TB models up to $200 off

Amazon has now dropped the 11-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cell connectivity down to $1,699 shipped. This is a regularly $1,799 configuration that has now dropped $100 to deliver a new all-time low on the Space Black model. While the silver variant has been down at this price for a couple weeks, the Space Black variant has joined along for the ride to deliver a solid deal on one of the more sought-after configurations in Apple’s new pro-grade tablet lineup.

We are indeed still tracking a solid price drop on the less pricey 512GB 11-inch model at $1,099, but if you’re looking for double the storage capacity and the cellular action, today’s deal is worth a look.

There’s certainly no denying how expensive the new M4 iPad Pro machines are, that’s for sure. But we have provided a list of the entire lineup with every configuration’s current deal price to help the cause. You could also opt for the new iPad Air with the M2 chip to land a far less pricey 2024 Apple tablet, but if your heart is set on the pro machine, your best options are waiting in the updated list below.

Just be sure to pay close attention to the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB that is still sitting at $200 off the going rate to deliver a new all-time low at $2,099 shipped.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

