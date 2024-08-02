This Baseus 65W 2-port flat charger with foldable plug is ready for travel at $25 Amazon low (50% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering a solid deal on its 65W 2-port slim GaN charger at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Be sure to clip the on-page 50% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This is regularly a $50 charging unit that is now seeing an impressive 50% or $25 discount. Today’s deal drops it to one of the lowest prices we can find on this slim charger that’s easier to carry around.

This Baseus GaN charger sports a 45W USB-C and a 20W USB-A port, letting you charge two devices simultaneously. It even comes with a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, so you can start charging your device right out of the box. The highlight of this particular charger, however, is its slim form factor, which makes it easier to use in tight spaces where a regular unit may have a hard time fitting in. Notably, its low profile design also makes it easier to carry around, and you can even fold its plug to ensure it takes up less space in your backpack.

If you are looking for more charging gear, then don’t forget to catch the deal we tracked earlier today that drops TROND’s 24-outlet surge protector to $21 from its usual price of $30. Folks with an iPhone can also consider UGREEN’s new MagSafe desk stand that’s now down to just $13.50 from its $18 regular price.

Baseus 65W 2-port GaN wall charger features:

This 0.66-inch low profile usb wall fast charger delivers fast charging, takes up less space in your bag, and can be accessed behind most furniture such as couches, beds and night stands to charge devices. Never have to pick between more space or more versatility when you travel

Powered by 5th GaN with USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging technologies to deliver a powerful and efficient charge, Baseus USB C 65W charger can access up to 65W of power when using a single port to charge your MacBook Pro 14’’ to 41%, an iPhone 14 to 50% or a Samsung S22 Ultra to 70% in 30 mins.

Featuring 2 charging ports, a 45W USB-C port and a 20W USB-A port, Baseus Dual port charger allows for simultaneous charging of two devices. It is compatible with most devices, including iPhone, Samsung, as well as MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Switch Dock, Steam Deck and so on.

