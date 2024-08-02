What power problem? TROND’s brand new surge protector wields 24 outlets at $21 (Reg. $30)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official TROND storefront offering its brand new 24-Outlet Surge Protector for $20.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. This new offering hit the market earlier today and it packs a punch. Without the launch promotion, you’d wind up spending $30, so this leaves you with a solid 30% discount off the latest and greatest from this popular brand at Amazon. Unsurprisingly, this marks a new all-time low on a release that arrived at Amazon in the last 24 hours. Keep on reading to learn more about what you’re getting.

We’ve seen our fair share of powerful and innovative surge protectors around here, and this one takes things even further. You’re looking at a 4,000J surge protector with a staggering number of wall outlets. It turns a single AC port into 24, ensuring you always have another outlet at your disposal. While this may be overkill for some, I can’t be the only one that stuggles to find outlets even when I have a standard power strip or surge protector in play. Unlike most of the competition, TROND makes things even better with a 360-degree rotating outlet so you can dial in the angle just the way you need for a streamlined appearance.

If you’re getting the surge protector above for your office, you can keep the upgrades coming with UGREEN’s new MagSafe desk stand at $13.50 Prime shipped. Down from $18, you’re looking at a 25% discount that marks the best offer yet. And if you want a ton of I/O for your Mac or PC, be sure to scope out Kensington’s 16-port quad 4K docking station at $205.

TROND 24-Outlet Surge Protector features:

The 360 ° rotating plug has obtained a US invention patent, US Utility Patent No.: 11901685. The 360° rotating flat plug offers convenience and adaptability for various outlet layouts, especially in less accessible locations, allowing for easy plug and unplug. The rotating flat plug design is a game-changer for tight spaces, enabling devices to plug flush against the wall, eliminating the need to move furniture or deal with bulky plugs that obstruct access to outlets.

Introducing our versatile 24-in-1 Power Strip Surge Protector, featuring 24 AC wide outlets with a rating of 1875W/15A and support for Universal Voltages (100V-250V). The adaptable spacing and wide layout allow for easy plug-in of bulky adapters and cords side by side, eliminating blockages and the need for multiple power strips. This power strip is perfect for gaming or media set up, surround sound system, TV, phone, tablet, PC, laptop, gaming computers, lamps, and other devices simultaneously.

