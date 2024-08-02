Bose’s wonderful flagship QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Earbuds just dropped to $249

Now sitting alongside the price drop we spotted this morning on AirPods Pro 2 at $180, Amazon is now offering the latest flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299, this is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $20 of the fleeting Prime Day all-time low to deliver a solid deal on what is easily among the best noise cancelling earbuds on the market. Also matched directly at Bose today, we have seen some fleeting deals at places like Dell on the white set for less than this outside of Prime Day, but this is still a notable price drop landing very close to the best deals ever.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds sit among esteemed company with the likes of flagship releases from Apple and Sony as some of the best earbuds you can buy, not to mention delivering world-class noise cancellation via the three listening modes:

Focus with world-class noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode

They otherwise pull from previous-generation releases while upping the ante with spatial audio support and 6 hours of listening via the buds alone before you take into consideration the included charging case – 20-minute fast charge tech extends that by 2 additional hours as well.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

Tap into a deeply immersive listening experience that places the audio directly in front of you and makes your music feel more real than ever before. CustomTune technology analyzes each ear and adapts sound so the active noise cancelling earbuds offer a premium listening experience that’s custom tailored just for you. Swap between nine soft eartips and stability bands to find the perfect fit that feels snug and comfortable for those extra-long listening sessions. Focus with world-class noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode

