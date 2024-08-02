Detect a leak before it turns into a flood with a 3-pack of meross smart HomeKit water sensors for $48 (25% off, $16 ea.)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-pack of Smart Water Sensor Alarms with the hub for $47.99 shipped once the on-page $25 coupon is clipped. Regularly $73, this is over 34% off the complete kit thatâ€™s designed to provide peace of mind. Thatâ€™s a solid deal considering just a single sensor alone is currently fetching $25. Todayâ€™s $25 discount also lands it at one of the lowest prices we can find. Head below for more details on what makes this a must-have for your home.

This pack of Smart Water Sensor Alarms comes with three sensors, which you can place at different spots in your home to detect a water leak. The meross water leak sensor will not only detect water leaks, but also alerts you via the Home app on your iPhone or iPad when one occurs. It connects with your HomeKit setup to provide real-time updates, and thatâ€™s really what makes it so much better than similar offerings from Govee with no such features or integrations. Other highlights of this smart sensor alarm kit include up to 100m of range, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and more.

If you are shopping for more smart home products today, then donâ€™t miss Goveeâ€™s 42-inch smart Wi-Fi tower fan at $80. It comes with Siri support and is down $50 from its usual price of $130. Notably, Ankerâ€™s eufy P2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale is also down to $28 for its usual price of $50 for Prime members.

meross Smart Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

