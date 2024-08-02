Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 headline Kensington’s 16-port quad 4K docking station at $205 low (Reg. $300)

Folks looking to give their Mac or PC a solid upgrade can now head over to Amazon and snag this Kensington Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 Docking Station for $204.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d generally have to fork over $300 for this hub, which works out to over 31% in savings or a $95 discount. Until today, the best price we’ve tracked on this docking station was $220, so this is your opportunity to cash in while it is at a new Amazon low. This powerful hub has a plethora of ports that’s paired with super fast data transfer speeds. Learn more down below.

Ready for Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, in addition to backwards support for the standards that came before them, you’re looking at a very fast and capable docking station. In terms of throughput, this thing tops out at 40Gb/s (or 5GB/s) transfers. Kensington touts that it can power four 4K 60Hz displays when using Windows and dual 6K 60Hz monitors for M3 Mac users. With a total of 16 ports in play, there isn’t much this hub can’t do. I/O includes ports ranging from HDMI to DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, AUX, SD, microSD, and Ethernet. There’s even 98W passthrough charging support, as well.

If you don’t need a docking station as powerful as the option above, you can always opt for UGREEN’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $16. This deal is the result of a notable 38% discount, making now a great time to strike. And no matter which route you take, you may want to consider picking up Twelve South’s ultra-clean white BookArc Flex MacBook stand at $40, which is a new low.

Kensington Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 Docking Station features:

Universal Compatibility – Offers a quick and powerful plug-and-play solution for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices running Windows (10 or later) or macOS (11 or later)

Thunderbolt 4 Technology – Supports next-level Thunderbolt experiences. Transfers 40Gbps of data, video, and audio. Blocks peripheral devices from unauthorized access to your system memory using Intel VT-d DMA protection

Quad 4K or Single 8K Support – Supports up to Quad 4K @ 60Hz or Single 8K @ 60Hz for Windows via an HDMI port or via two HDMI ports and two DP ports. Supports Dual 6K @ 60Hz for MacBook models with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max chipsets, and Single 4K @ 60Hz for MacBook models with M1/M2/M3 base chipsets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!