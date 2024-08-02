Lenovo’s Legion Go PC gaming handheld hits one of its best prices at $601.50 (Nearly $100 off)

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops Lenovo’s Legion Go PC gaming handheld to $601.50 shipped. This fairly new gaming handheld with a $700 price tag is now more than $98 off to land at one of the best prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. Today’s $14% lands it within $21 of its all-time low that we reported last month. The same model is currently fetching a full $700 on Lenovo’s online store.

The Legion Go portable handheld allows you to take all your favorite games with you on the road and play them on its 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This Windows gaming handheld is powered by an AMD Z1 Extreme Processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and this model also comes with 512GB Gen 4 storage. This stands as a good alternative to Valve’s Steam Deck, and it offers solid game compatibility thanks to Windows 11. The highlight of this handheld, however, are the detachable controllers, which you can prop up on the included vertical mouse stabilization disk. Other notable features of the Legion Go include a 49WHr battery, two USB-C ports, USB4 connectivity, and a microSD slot to expand your storage, among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on a full-fledged gaming laptop instead of a handheld like this, then you might want to check out the deal we tracked a couple of days back that dropped ASUS’ 2024 ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop to $1,600 from its usual price of $2,000. These deals on the gaming laptops and peripherals usually don’t stick around for a long time, so be sure to stay locked in to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first ones to grab them.

Lenovo Legion Go features:

16:10 8.8″ WQXGA (2560×1600) 144Hz display that can be scaled down to 800P/60Hz gives you the flexibility you need for gaming or media consumption, balancing power and performance. Featuring the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor, 16GB of power efficient and performant 7500MHz LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD with scalable power profiles from <10W to 25W+ The Windows 11 Operating system provides maximum game platform and title compatibility. The integrated Legion Space software helps you keep it all organized. Comes with 3 Months Free XBOX Game Pass Ultimate so you can hit the ground gaming.

