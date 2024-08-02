Logitech’s new MX Keys S is one of our favorite Mac keyboards and it just hit the $98 all-time low

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s new MX Keys S for Mac to $97.99 shipped. That’s a straight up 11% discount, landing the first big deal on this fairly new keyboard that debuted a few months ago with a $110 price tag. Outside of a lighter $2 discount from earlier this month, this is now the lowest price we have tracked for this keyboard that slots in as a solid alternative to Apple’s Magic keyboard that’s down to $190 with a lighter 5% discount on its $199 price tag. Both Pale Grey and Space Grey variants of the MX Key S are now discounted, so feel free to pick the one you like.

Logitech’s MX Keys S has a full-sized Mac layout with a numpad, complete with Smart Actions shortcut support with the Logi Options+ app. It’s made out of low-carbon aluminum for a sturdy and premium build, and it feels great to type on thanks to its low-profile, spherically dished keys that are shaped for a comfortable experience. Be sure to check out our Logitech MX Keys S review to learn more about its build quality and our experience of using it as an alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. This wireless Bluetooth keyboard can seamlessly pair with up to three devices, and it also has other solid features like adjustable backlit keys, USB-C quick charging, and more.

This deal on the MX Keys S comes hot on the heels of the discount we tracked yesterday on Logitech G915 TKL at $150, down from $230. It’s also a low-profile wireless keyboard that comes with tactile mechanical switches, and a volume roller.

Logitech MX Keys S keyboard for Mac features:

  • Easy-switch: connect up to 3 devices and switch between them
  • Hand proximity sensor activated backlighting
  • USB-C rechargeable: up to 10 days or up to 5 months with backlighting off 
  • On/Off power switch
  • Caps Lock and Battery indication
  • Compatible with Logitech Flow technology enabled mouse
  • Rechargeable Li-Po (1500 mAh) battery
  • Customization app

