Add Logitech’s G915 TKL low-profile mechanical keyboard to your gaming setup at the $150 Amazon low ($80 off)

While you can still grab the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 gaming keyboard at its lowest price of $136, we just spotted another solid deal on a low-profile gaming keyboard that’s worth checking out. Amazon is now offering Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard in white for $149.99 shipped. After fetching $180 over the last few months, this low-profile mechanical keyboard jumped back up to its list price of $230 last month. Today’s deal, however, knocks $80 off its original list price to land it at $150. This wireless keyboard hasn’t been this low since January this year, and it matches the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon.

Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that’s made out of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver a thin but rigid chassis which is just 22mm tall. It features low-profile mechanical switches, and the model that’s discounted today comes with tactile switches that actuates with a satisfying click. It has a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout with a volume wheel and some additional media controls on the top, and it can connect to your PC via a LIGHTSPEED wireless USB receiver, Bluetooth, or a USB wired connection. Some other highlights of the Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard include RGB lighting, a battery that’s rated to last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and more.

If you are looking for a keyboard that’s better suited for professional setups without all the RGB bling, then you can also consider Keychron’s K5 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard that’s down to $57.50 from its usual price of $115. Folks who’d rather buy a full-sized keyboard can check out Corsair’s K70 Pro RGB mechanical keyboard that’s down to $85 with a 43% discount over $150 usual price.

Logitech G915 TKL wireless low-profile gaming keyboard features:

LIGHTSPEED wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetic for battlestations. Delivers 40 hours on a single full charge.

LIGHTSYNC technology provides RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from ~16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.

Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height The GL Tactile switch produces a discernible bump at the point of actuation. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.

Tenkeyless design provides more room for mouse movement. Store the USB receiver in the back of the keyboard for additional portability.

Beautifully crafted, the G915 TKL uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver incredibly thin but rigid and durable design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!