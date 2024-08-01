Add Logitech’s G915 TKL low-profile mechanical keyboard to your gaming setup at the $150 Amazon low ($80 off)

While you can still grab the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 gaming keyboard at its lowest price of $136, we just spotted another solid deal on a low-profile gaming keyboard that’s worth checking out. Amazon is now offering Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard in white for $149.99 shipped. After fetching $180 over the last few months, this low-profile mechanical keyboard jumped back up to its list price of $230 last month. Today’s deal, however, knocks $80 off its original list price to land it at $150. This wireless keyboard hasn’t been this low since January this year, and it matches the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon.
Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that’s made out of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver a thin but rigid chassis which is just 22mm tall. It features low-profile mechanical switches, and the model that’s discounted today comes with tactile switches that actuates with a satisfying click. It has a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout with a volume wheel and some additional media controls on the top, and it can connect to your PC via a LIGHTSPEED wireless USB receiver, Bluetooth, or a USB wired connection. Some other highlights of the Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard include RGB lighting, a battery that’s rated to last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and more.
If you are looking for a keyboard that’s better suited for professional setups without all the RGB bling, then you can also consider Keychron’s K5 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard that’s down to $57.50 from its usual price of $115. Folks who’d rather buy a full-sized keyboard can check out Corsair’s K70 Pro RGB mechanical keyboard that’s down to $85 with a 43% discount over $150 usual price.
Logitech G915 TKL wireless low-profile gaming keyboard features:
- LIGHTSPEED wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetic for battlestations. Delivers 40 hours on a single full charge.
- LIGHTSYNC technology provides RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from ~16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.
- Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height The GL Tactile switch produces a discernible bump at the point of actuation. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.
- Tenkeyless design provides more room for mouse movement. Store the USB receiver in the back of the keyboard for additional portability.
- Beautifully crafted, the G915 TKL uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver incredibly thin but rigid and durable design.
