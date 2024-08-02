The Home Depot is offering one of the best deals weâ€™ve seen â€“ and the best of the last two years â€“ on the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Cordless Circular Saw for $199 shipped through the weekend. Normally fetching $349 most days, this is the first discount that has brought costs down so low on this particular package in 2024, with the brand being well known for being as pricey as it is a gold standard of power tools. The last time we tracked the price dropping below $200 was back in October 2022 when it last hit the $189 low. Since then, weâ€™ve mainly seen the tool on its own dropping between $99 and $159 during sales (currently $128 at Amazon), or the tool with smaller battery sizes (2.0Ah as opposed to the aboveâ€™s 5.0Ah ones) flirting with a $169 low â€“ meaning youâ€™re getting far more for $20 to $30 difference. This deal is a whopping $150 markdown that lands it at the best price of the last two years â€“ second-best price overall.

The M12 FUEL circular saw from popular (and in some circles worshipped) brand, Milwaukee, comes along with two 5.0Ah batteries for longer runtimes and a 1-5/8-inch cutting capacity for 2x dimensional lumber. Youâ€™ll get up to 190 cuts per charge, giving you plenty of juice to complete DIY jobs at home and even tackle jobs beyond the home too. It sports a POWERSTATE brushless motor for greater power, efficiency, and life-span, as well as REDLINK PLUS tech for optimized performance and protection from overloading, overheating, and over charging. It also has an integrated LED light for better cutline visibility complete with the guards and shoe works for increased safety/durability.

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Cordless Circular Saw features:

The M12 FUEL 5-3/8 in. Circular Saw is designed for the professional. Utilizing the POWERSTATE brushless motor, the saw delivers the performance to make quick work of ripping and cross cutting sheet goods as well as cross cutting dimensional lumber. With is compact footprint and light-weight, the saw is extremely portable and a great solution for those making cuts in smaller spaces, overhead and when the capacity of a larger saw is not needed. With up to 190 cuts in 2 x 4 the saw delivers the run-time needed to keep users productive on site. The latest in 12-Volt cordless technology, LED light, cut line blower and integrated storage hook make is a powerful, compact and convenient cutting solution.

