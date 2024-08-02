If you were waiting for a substantial price drop to hit Sonyâ€™s latest VR headset, then your time is now to score it at the lowest price ever. We are now tracking deals at Amazon and Best Buy that drops PlayStation VR2 to $349.99 shipped. Itâ€™s now matched over at Amazon with the same $200 price drop â€“ this is the first time it has dropped below $449 there. Todayâ€™s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked for this particular VR headset that works with Sonyâ€™s PlayStation 5 console (and PC starting next month). This rare $200 deal has also struck the PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle dropping it to $399.99 from its usual price of $600.

As highlighted in our Sony PS VR2 feature post with all the details leading up to the headsetâ€™s big release last year, it slots in as a solid upgrade over its predecessor with a high resolution display with support for up to 2000 x 2040 per eye and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a bunch of other quality of life improvements, including better tracking support, vibration on headset, adjustable lens separators, and more. Thanks to this deal, Sonyâ€™s latest VR headset is now down $79 from the lowest price we recently tracked for the Meta Quest 3 thatâ€™s currently fetching $487 on Amazon.

And remember, youâ€™ll soon be able to play thousands of SteamVR titles on PlayStation VR2 with this official new adapter from Sony.

If you donâ€™t have a PS5 console to go with PSVR 2 headset, then you can snag the digital edition of the PS5 Slim console for just $399.99 right now, down from its usual price of $450. The regular version with a disc drive is also down to $450. These prices are now in line with the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle prices we reported a few months back in March.

Sony PlayStation VR 2 features:

PlayStation VR2 Sense technology: Eye tracking. Headset feedback. 3D Audio. Highly intuitive controls â€“ Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers and Finger Touch Detection

Cutting-edge performance

4K HDR visuals

110Âº field of view

Advanced graphical rendering

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!