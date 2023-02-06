PlayStation VR2: Everything you need to know before this month’s launch

The official launch of PlayStation VR2 is just a couple weeks away now. After years of leaks, news announcements, and the like, the next-generation of Sony’s virtual reality experience is officially on the horizon. Back in January Sony dished up all the details on the launch game lineup alongside the reveal of 13 new titles, and today it has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to essentially roundup everything you need to know about PS VR2 ahead of this month’s release. Head below for more details.

Everything you need to know about PlayStation VR2 from Sony

Alongside the “release window” titles, we do now know games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village as well as free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 will be ready for launch day, according to Sony.

And today, it has decided to collate everything you need to know about the platform, from the pricing and bundle options to console compatibility, extended feature sets, headset details, the PS VR 2 Sense controllers, streaming and capture options, and much more.

See more From in-depth details about the hardware, games, broadcasting and more, here’s everything you need to know about PS VR2 in one place: https://t.co/ECmptOVQMT pic.twitter.com/meW99lS1Ov — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 6, 2023

The official PlayStation VR2 FAQ is an extensive one that ranges just about anything you might still be wondering about with a detailed table of contents for ease of use, and much more, all of which can be found right here.

This comparison chart highlighting the differences between PS VR and the second-generation edition is worth a quick peek and might be helpful for folks still on the fence about upgrading:

And here’s some of the most important elements of the official PS VR2 FAQ to consider:

When does PlayStation VR2 release? PlayStation VR2 will be available everywhere on February 22, 2023. How much does PS VR2 cost? The base bundle will start at $549.99 in the US. What are the PS VR2 launch bundles? PlayStation VR2 with the headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, and USB cable.



And the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle with a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, and USB cable. Will PS VR2 work with PS4? No, unfortunately not. PS VR2 is designed for the PS5 only and will not work with the PS4 console. How do I connect PS VR2 to PS5? Players use the included USB-C cable to directly connect to the PS5 console. Can you wear glasses inside of the PS VR 2 headset? Sony says yes! PS VR2 was designed to accommodate players who wear glasses, although some wide and unusually-shaped styles might not fit.

Browse through the rest of the PS VR2 FAQ right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!