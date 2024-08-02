Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers return to 2024 lows at $20 (33% off)

Following this morning’s price drops on the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Samsung cases, Best Buy is also now offering the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $19.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (sign up right here for free). You’ll still find the white model down at the $19.99 Prime Day price via Amazon as well, but the black variant has jumped up at over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price of the year at 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find and another great opportunity for Galaxy users to scoop a few up.

The new Google Find My network is now up and running at this point for most Android users, but the Galaxy SmartTag 2 remains a notable option for folks firmly planted in the Galaxy ecosystem. They feature the ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity sadly missing from some of the competition alongside a design ready to string around a keychain and an IP67 water-resistance. That’s on top of the up to 700 days battery life Samsung rates them with.

The new Google Find My trackers out there still don’t seem to be quite as reliable as Apple’s AirTags and Galaxy SmartTag 2, as you can see in our recent stress test where we said it’s “hard to look past the Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag 2” and that “you’re getting much better value” from them.

Read through the results for yourself right here – we sent four of the leading trackers across all three “Find My” networks through the mail to see how they would fair on a 6-day journey.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand

