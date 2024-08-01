Land the regularly $99 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $76 today ($19 ea.) or singles for $24

Update 2: Best Buy is now offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $75.99 shipped. Regularly $99, this is within $1 of the Prime Day low and the best we can find.

Update: Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day price on single AirTags at $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $29, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year.

Amazon is once again offering the the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped . Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $23.99 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

Whether you’re looking to keep tabs on bags while traveling, your summer outdoor gear, or your dog, Apple’s AirTags are an elegant and generally reliable way to do so, integrating directly into the Find My app on iPhone. A simple one-tap setup with your Find My app connects the AirTag to your Apple handset and the greater Find My network for tracking – you can “put AirTag into Lost Mode to be automatically notified when it’s detected in the Find My network.”

Apple notes that all “communication with the Find My network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy, Location data and history are never stored on AirTag.”

You can play a sound on the AirTag’s built-in speaker for audio-location action or just ask Siri to get the job done, and all of this leverages Apple’s U1 chip and Ultra Wideband technology for greater precision.

Our master roundup of AirTag cases, mounts, keychains, and straps is worth a look if you need some ideas for add-ons, but if you’re looking for some of the best, waterproof and just generally reliable options on the market, I have and continue to recommend the Elevation Lab cases and mounts.

Apple AirTag features:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!