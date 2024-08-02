UGREEN USB-A/Type-C micro/SD reader is ready for your iPhone, Mac, more at under $10 (Amazon low, 40% off)

Prime members can now head to UGREEN’s official storefront on Amazon to snag its USB-A/Type-C micro/SD Card Reader for $9.78 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This particular card reader with a $16 price tag has been fetching close to $14 for the last few months. Today’s deal for Prime members, however, takes 40% off its regular price to drop it below the $10 mark. This discounted price has it fetching one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

This UGREEN accessory is perfect for those who are looking for a versatile reader that works with a range of devices without worrying about connectivity. It has a 2-in-1 design with a USB-A port on one end and a Type-C on the other. You can use it for both SD and microSD cards, and enjoy transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. This one’s also made out of aluminum alloy, so it looks good and has a solid build quality.

SanDisk has a similar 2-in-1 USB-A/Type-C flash drive that’s currently down to $18 from its usual price of $22. It’s a 128GB flash drive with up to 400MB/s speeds, and it works well a variety of devices with its versatile design. If you’re shopping for flash drives and card readers, then don’t forget to check out UGREEN’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub that’s down to $16 with a 38% discount on its $26 price tag.

UGREEN USB-A/Type-C micro/SD Card Reader features:

2-in-1 Integrated Design: USB C & USB 3.0 dual ports with SD & Micro SD card slots provide an easier way for connecting memory cards to your iPhone 15/15 Pro/Pro Max,laptop, USB C smartphone, and USB C tablet

5Gbps Speedy Access: USB 3.0 Memory Card Reader supports transfers at 10x the speed of a USB 2.0 card reader, allowing you easily transfer 1G files in seconds

2 Cards Work Simultaneously: UGREEN USB C SD Card Reader is able to read SD and microSD cards at the same time, which helps to avoid repeatedly plugging/unplugging and improves your efficiency

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!