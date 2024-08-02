UGREEN USB-A/Type-C micro/SD reader is ready for your iPhone, Mac, more at under $10 (Amazon low, 40% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonUGREEN
40% off $10
UGREEN card reader

Prime members can now head to UGREEN’s official storefront on Amazon to snag its USB-A/Type-C micro/SD Card Reader for $9.78 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This particular card reader with a $16 price tag has been fetching close to $14 for the last few months. Today’s deal for Prime members, however, takes 40% off its regular price to drop it below the $10 mark. This discounted price has it fetching one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

This UGREEN accessory is perfect for those who are looking for a versatile reader that works with a range of devices without worrying about connectivity. It has a 2-in-1 design with a USB-A port on one end and a Type-C on the other. You can use it for both SD and microSD cards, and enjoy transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. This one’s also made out of aluminum alloy, so it looks good and has a solid build quality.

SanDisk has a similar 2-in-1 USB-A/Type-C flash drive that’s currently down to $18 from its usual price of $22. It’s a 128GB flash drive with up to 400MB/s speeds, and it works well a variety of devices with its versatile design. If you’re shopping for flash drives and card readers, then don’t forget to check out UGREEN’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub that’s down to $16 with a 38% discount on its $26 price tag.

UGREEN USB-A/Type-C micro/SD Card Reader features:

  • 2-in-1 Integrated Design: USB C & USB 3.0 dual ports with SD & Micro SD card slots provide an easier way for connecting memory cards to your iPhone 15/15 Pro/Pro Max,laptop, USB C smartphone, and USB C tablet
  • 5Gbps Speedy Access: USB 3.0 Memory Card Reader supports transfers at 10x the speed of a USB 2.0 card reader, allowing you easily transfer 1G files in seconds
  • 2 Cards Work Simultaneously: UGREEN USB C SD Card Reader is able to read SD and microSD cards at the same time, which helps to avoid repeatedly plugging/unplugging and improves your efficiency

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

UGREEN

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
What power problem? TROND’s brand new surge prote...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers ...
Hop on Juiced’s latest JetCurrent Pro folding e-bike ...
New Anker K20i earbuds deliver a colorful OG AirPods st...
adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-...
Grab a beater Space Gray Geek Squad refurb 10.2-inch iP...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: AntVentor, Omeg...
Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 headline Kensington’s 16-...
Load more...
Show More Comments