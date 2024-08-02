Up to 240W charging speeds await with LISEN’s braided 6.6-foot USB-C cable at $7 (Save 30%)

Courtesy of the official LISEN storefront over at Amazon, you can now find its 240W 6.6-foot USB-C Cable for $6.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, free shipping is still available when you check out with $35 or more in your cart. Generally, this USB-C cable sells for $10. So you are in fact saving 30% and cashing in on $3 of savings. While we have seen this cable sell for less, this is within $1 of the best price we’ve tracked in months, and a bargain when compared with similar 240W cables from other well-established brands. Continue reading to find out more.

With support for up to 240W USB-C charging speeds, most would agree that this cable is going to be able to tackle any of your charging needs for many years to come. Unlike many other cables, LISEN goes the extra mile with this cord too, giving it a braided construction that the brand touts can “withstand 40,000 bends.” It’s worth noting that this cable comes in white, which is my personal preference as it always seems to blend better with my interior surroundings.

And for the folks that prefer to have every need satisfied by a single product, be sure to scope out Anker’s new 10K portable power bank with an integrated USB-C cable and AC prongs at $36 for Prime members. You’re looking at a 20% discount and a match of the all-time low on a product that’s only been on the market for a few months. Finally, be sure to also consider grabbing this MagSafe iPhone car mount at just $5.

LISEN 240W USB C to USB C cable is built-in with the best power transfer E-Mark chip, when charging reaches 91%, it will be automatically converted to trickle charging, better protect your device’s battery health, fast and safe, is an excellent choice for iphone15, Macbook Pro etc. No more overheating problems.

240W iPhone 15 Charger Cord supports PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging, it can charge your Macbook up to 91% and iPhone 15 up to 86% in 30 minutes, which can save you a lot of charging time. And you’d better use USB C powered adapters such as 18W/30W/45W/60W/65W /96W/100W/140W/240W to reach the full speed. What’ more, the transfer speed of 240W is up to 480Mbps (sync 1200 songs per minute).

