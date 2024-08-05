This adapter turns one wall outlet into four and wields USB-A and Type-C ports at $8 low (Save 33%)

The official Addtam storefront at Amazon is now offering its 7-in-1 Wall Outlet Extender for $7.99 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? You can still skip shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in your cart. This unit spends most of its time priced at $12, which works out to a more than 33% discount that takes $4 off. You’re looking at a match of the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only one time before. This outlet extender knocks the socks off what you’ll find at most retailers with features like surge protection, USB-A, and Type-C charging onboard. Keep reading to find out more.

Outfitted with four AC outlets, one 12W USB-A port, and two 15W Type-C outputs, this offering puts traditional wall taps to shame. Surprisingly, it even packs in 1,050 Joules of surge protection, which isn’t usually the case with something this compact. A low-profile design makes it great for around the house and travel, as well. Especially when you consider how bulky USB wall adapters can be on their own versus this extender than packs everything into one device.

The power-related deals are far from over. For example, you can still pick up UGREEN’s 10-in-1 power station at $37.50. Not only does it wield six AC outletsa and USB-C charging, there’s even a digital display onboard. Folks looking for a streamlined way to top off their Apple gear can snatch up Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $105

Addtam 7-in-1 Wall Outlet Extender features:

4 AC outlet adapter (3 side, 15A/125V/1875W) with built-in 1080 Joules surge protector and 3 USB charging ports (2 USB C, total output DC 5V/3.1A). Widely space design can fit 7 plugs at the same time without blocking, make your bedside table and desktop organized.

With only 0.2lb lightweight design, low profile design multiple outlet wall plug can easily fit your suitcase, backpack and handbag; You can take this plug splitter anywhere such as home, hotel, office and college dorm room.

With built-in smart IC technology, high-speed USB ports automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed, USB A up to 2.4A/5V per port, USB C up to 3A/5V max. Ideal for cell phone, tablet, earphone, etc;

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!