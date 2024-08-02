UGREEN’s 10-in-1 power station with six AC outlets, USB-C, and a digital display drops to $37.50 (Reg. $50)

UGREEN 10-in-1 PowerCombo Charging Station

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 10-in-1 PowerCombo Charging Station for $37.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model debuted about a year ago as an all-in-one desktop charging solution that regularly fetches $50. Today’s deal knocks 25% off the total to deliver a whole lot of power prowess for $38, and with an onboard display no less. Hit the jump for a closer look at how this power station can amp up your setup.

You’re looking at a 10-in-1 charging station compete with six AC outlets, a pair of USB-A ports, two USB-C jacks, and a nearly 5-foot power cable to run it. The 35W DC ports can juice up “your iPad from 0-36% in 30 minutes” while powering basically your entire desktop setup and then some from one unit. 

Alongside the 1,200J surge protection here, which is a seriously nice bonus feature, it also sports what UGREEN calls an intelligent onboard display – “the digital display on this USB C charger lets you monitor different charging information so you can see charging status in real time.”

UGREEN 10-in-1 PowerCombo Charging Station features:

10-in-1 Charging Station- This charging station is in a 6AC + 2USB-A + 2USB-C configuration with 4.92ft cable, an excellent power supply and charger for laptops, tablets, cellphones, and other electrical appliances. 35W Ultra-Fast Charging- This portable charger DC ports have a maximum output of 35W and provide fast charging for tablets and other smart devices; get your iPad from 0-36% in 30 minutes.

