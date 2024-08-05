Anker’s new 9-in-1 surge protector with USB-A and Type-C sees 33% discount to $40

The official Anker storefront at Amazon is offering its 9-in-1 charging station for $39.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $60, this new charging station is currently seeing a 33% discount to shave $20 off the price you’d usually pay for it. Today’s deal drops it $10 below its previous all-time low of $50, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Both black and white variants of this charging station are down to $40 right now.

This Anker charging station, which is available in both black and white colors, features three outlets, four USB-C, and two USB-A ports using which you can charge all your gear simultaneously. You can get up to 100W of combined output using the USB-C ports, but you can always bring your own wall charger for more dedicated power. This USB-C power strip also offers surge protection to protect your gear from power surges, and its compact form factor ensures it doesn’t take up too much space on your desk. It even has a 5-foot flat cable with a flat plug attached to it, ensuring it can fit in tighter spaces.

If you don’t want a dedicated charging station on your desk, then you can also consider something like this 7-in-1 Wall Outlet Extender for $8 that’s down from its usual price of $12. Folks who wants to charge their gear on the go can consider Anker’s USB-C PowerCore 10K power bank that’s going for $22 instead of $28 today.

Anker 9-in-1 surge protector features:

The Ultimate 9-in-1 Power Strip: Embrace the convenience of having 4 USB-C ports, 3 AC outlets, and 2 USB-A ports in one sleek, compact charging station.

Maximize Your Charging: Boasting a 100W capacity, this USB-C charging station delivers fast, efficient charging for all your high-power gadgets. *To achieve full 100W charging capacity, an E-Marker certified cable is required.

Efficient and Tidy: Enjoy a tidy charging station with our unique design, featuring AC outlets on three sides to keep cords organized and the front area free for USB devices.

Sleek and Subtle: Upgrade your space with the ultra-slim 0.35 in plug and flat wire design, ensuring effortless integration and a sleek, modern look.

