Apple’s AirPods Max in all colors just dropped back down to $400 shipped (Reg. $549)

It has already been a busy day in Apple deals at Amazon – the retailer is bringing back much of the Prime Day prices today folks! Next up is AirPods Max. Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones quickly fell to the $395 all-time low last month during the Prime Day festivities, and today’s deal is basically just as good. Regularly $549, you can land a set in any one of the five color options down at $399.99 shipped. That’s $149 off and the lowest price we can find. We did see the pink set only fall to $383 in a limited-time Lightning sale a few days after Prime Day, but this is otherwise within $5 of the best we have tracked there.

While many folks have been waiting for a complete refresh to the current-generation AirPods Max on sale here today. It appears as though all signs point to a very light upgrade coming in 2024 courtesy of our experts over at 9to5Mac. As of right now, it looks like Apple will continue to ship what are essentially the same headphones we already have, just with an upgrade from Lightning cable charging to USB-C – a long awaited feature sure, but perhaps much less exciting and called for than a complete overhaul.

Having said that, the main pain point for customers on AirPods Max is the price, and likely even more so than having to use the Lightning cable you already have anyway – in the end, we all want to do away with the proprietary Lightning action, but what really is the difference there? It’s hard to imagine the new USB-C model dropping in price by much, if at all.

With today’s price drop in mind, is the flip to USB-C charging worth paying an extra $150?

For some folks sure, but not so much for me and I have had about enough of having to charge my Magic Mouse with Lightning (although that is arguably the least of its charging issues).

All told, you’re looking at a brilliant pair of ANC wireless headphones with a one of the deepest price drops we have tracked all-time on just about all of the colors.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

AirPods Max reimagine over-ear headphones. An Apple-designed dynamic driver provides immersive high-fidelity audio. Every detail, from canopy to cushions, has been designed for an exceptional fit. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, while Transparency mode lets it in. And spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you.¹

