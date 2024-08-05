Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo is back to its lowest price at $85 (15% off)

Image showing Stream Deck Neo over a green-colored background.

Best Buy is now offering Elgato’s latest Stream Deck Neo for $84.99 shipped. Only once before today have we tracked a deal on this cute little accessory that debuted in April with a $100 price tag, and its currently matching the lowest price we have tracked for it so far. Target is also offering it for $85 today. Head below for more details on the Stream Deck Neo and find out how it can improve your workflow.

The Stream Deck Neo is essentially a control hub that sits on your desk, offering you as many as 8 customizable keys. Unlike other Stream Deck models out there from Elgato, this one also has a display for glanceable info like date and time. On top of using these customizable keys to cycle through scenes in OBS Studio or mute/unmute your audio while you’re streaming, you can also use them to, say, control the music or mute yourself on a call.

I use my Stream Deck with a Windows PC and a MacBook all the time, and I can’t wait to see how they’ll work with an iPad once the official Stream Deck support comes to iPadOS later this year.

The only other white-colored Stream Deck control hub you can grab from Elgato right now is the Stream Deck MK.2 that’s relatively pricier at $150. There’s more where this deal came from, so be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Elgato Stream Deck Neo features:

  • Control any app: With a key press, manage your video calls, music, livestreams, slideshows, and more—even when they’re in the background or minimized.
  • Streamline any “thing”: Save time on your tasks, no matter how simple. Navigate files and folders, paste repetitive text, and even enhance your gameplay with a single tap.
  • Drag-and-drop setup: Assign actions to any key in Stream Deck, easy-to-use software for Windows and Mac. New to Stream Deck? Neo is preloaded with essential resources to get you started.
  • Real-time insights: Keep track of your important info like viewer count, CPU usage, time zones, unread emails, stock prices, and weather with a quick glance
  • Multi action magic: Chain multiple actions together for max control. Ready to stream? Turn on your lighting, start your OBS intro, and go live—all with a single key press.
  • Tailored to you: Personalize your deck from thousands of plugins, profiles, audio, and icon designs on the Elgato Marketplace.

