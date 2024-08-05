Scoring a new M3 MacBook Air? Amazon just knocked 3 years of AppleCare+ down to $169

We track a ton of price drops on Apple gear – we even have deals on Apple gift cards right now, but discounts on Apple Care+ don’t come around very often. Today, over at Amazon we spotted 3 years of Apple Care+ for the new sought-after 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale for $169. If you head over to Apple right now to score the same coverage, it will run you $70 per year ($210 for 3 years) or $199 for 3 years up front. This is a nice $30 discount at $10 under the only two other times we have seen it on sale at Amazon. 

If you’re looking to add some extended coverage for your usually quite pricey Apple gear investment today, you might as well get a deal on it. This particular offer is only for the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air (that also happens to be on sale right now back within $1 of the lowest prices we have ever tracked from $850). 

Here’s  a quick rundown of what AppleCare+ provides for the M3 MacBook Air:

  • Unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection
  • Apple hardware coverage, including battery
  • Additional repair options include onsite service for desktops and mail-in for notebooks
  • Global repair coverage
  • Software support
  • 24/7 priority access to Apple experts

There is no physical deliver for the AppleCare+ plan from Amazon:

You will receive an email from Amazon Marketplace with the AppleCare Proof of Coverage at time of device shipment. This email will contain your AppleCare+ agreement number, attached device serial number, coverage end date and link to the AppleCare+ terms and conditions. For gifts, please forward this email to the owner of the device.

