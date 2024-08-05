New OMOTON aluminum rotating MagSafe desk stand just hit the scene for $16.50 (Save 50%)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
50% off $16.50

The official OMOTON storefront over at Amazon is now offering its brand new Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand for $16.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. This new stand hit the market less than 24 hours ago, making it difficult to ballpark what the actual going rate will wind up being. Bearing that in mind, the brand has it officially listed for $33, but it arguably goes head to head with UGREEN’s competiting solution that retails for $28. At any rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low on a brand new product, and the best offer we’ve seen on this type of product. Keep on reading down below to learn more.

While there are a lot of MagSafe stands on the market, few offer as much versatility as this one. It can prop up your device in just about any orientation. This is thanks to an adjustable design in the MagSafe portion, arm, and even the base, which rotates a full 360 degrees. When not in use it can collapse down to a compact size that’s ready to be thrown in a bag. Another notable perk is that this stand features a more premium build thanks to an aluminum construction.

Keep the ball rolling when you pick up some of Anker’s official Apple Find My trackers at just $14 Prime shipped. This marks a return to the Amazon low, which happens to leave 30% in savings now up for grabs. And folks looking to add some USB-C cables to their collection can currently score LISEN’s braided 6.6-foot 240W cord at $7.

OMOTON Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand features:

  • Easily secure your devices to this cell phone stand, which functions as for magsafe phone stand on your desk. With powerful built-in magnets, attachment is quick and precise. Transform your workspace with iphone holder for desk.
  • The phone stand for desk rotates 360°and adjusts to any angle, making it the perfect desk phone holder stand for your optimal viewing experience. Switch easily between horizontal and vertical modes for multi-angle viewing, always stable on your desktop. Experience the convenience of a desk phone stand that caters to your every need.
  • This desk phone holder, crafted from high-quality aluminum, offers strong support with its smooth edges and sturdy construction. The phone desk stand wide base features non-slip silicone pads to ensure stability. With a durable hinged arm and secure angle adjustment the for magsafe desk mount.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

This adapter turns one wall outlet into four and wields...
Nothing’s ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with up to 42...
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 75% off new markdowns: Travi...
Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo is back to its lowes...
Save up to $1,700 on Jackery power stations, bundles, m...
Your home theater will look great with Govee’s sm...
Save up to $100 on the fantastic Sony XM4/5 ANC headpho...
Score a FREE $5 Target credit today with the purchase o...
Load more...
Show More Comments