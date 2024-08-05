Save up to $1,700 on Jackery power stations, bundles, more starting from $90 during 3-day sale

Jackery has launched a short-term Member sale through August 7 that is taking up to $1,700 off a selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories. Membership is free and easy – just head to the site and register your e-mail to gain access to these savings opportunities. The second-biggest chance to save in this sale, with a price change since it was featured in the previous June Member sale, is the Explorer 2000 Pro bundled alongside two 200W solar panels for $1,799 shipped. Fetching $3,199 for non-members, this combination package more recently fetches $3,299 since falling from its original $3,599. In June’s sale we saw it drop to $1,899, an all-time low that beat out Black Friday prices by $100, but now today it’s back at an even greater $1,500 markdown and giving you the chance to score it at the best rate we have tracked to date. Considering the Explorer 2000 Pro alone is discounted to $1,199 shipped for this sale, getting the solar panels for an extra $600 (each is valued at $699) is quite the steal.

With the Explorer 2000 Pro you’ll be getting a 2,160Wh capacity here alongside a 2,200W maximum power output and eight ports to cover your devices/appliances: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. The unit offers the usual smart controls you expect from Jackery, letting you monitor and adjust settings through your smartphone via the companion app – even helping you to manage power consumption for optimal efficiency. It sports a 1,200W maximum solar input that when utilized with six SolarSaga 200W solar panels gives you a full battery in less than three hours, or in just two hours via a standard wall outlet.

