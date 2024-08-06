All-time low returns on Baseus’ 67W detachable power strip at $33.50 (Save 40%)

For the first time since Prime Day, the official Baseus storefront over at Amazon has brought back the all-time low on its 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip. Thanks to a Prime member exclusive price drop paired with an on-page 30% off coupon, you can pick it up at $33.59 shipped. Usually you would wind up spending $60 for this unique charging solution. As already mentioned, this is a match for the all-time low that popped up over Prime Day, making this among the best times to score one of these. I personally use this to power everything in my nightstand and you can see my review here. You can also head down below to learn more about the specifications of this device.

Want your overnight trips to have a similar charging vibe to how things go at home? If so, Baseus has you covered. When at home, it functions as a traditional power strip, with an AC outlet, USB-A, and three Type-C ports. Once you’re headed out of the house, just detach the wall charger from the power brick and you’ll have all the USB-A and Type-C ports you’re used to ready to take with you. It’s clean look and this organized approach to charging at home and on the go is what drew me to this device.

Oh, and if you’re fast enough, you may still be able to cash in on Satechi’s MagSafe-ready 7.5W USB-C charging cable at 80% off. That’s right, it’s currently up for grabs at a remarkable $6 Prime shipped. And for the times when you won’t have an outlet nearby, be sure to scope out UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank for $80.

Baseus 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip features:

Detachable modular design is aim to provide a versatile and portable power solution for travelers, you can use this charging station in 3 different ways: a 4-Port USB C wall charger, a 5ft extension cord with 2 outlets, or a 5 in 1 travel power strip. It’s compact & ligtweight that you can carry it anywhere in your bag!

USB C fast charger power up your MacBook Pro 14” to 42% and an iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30mins with an impressive 67W power output. Also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Houses 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, 1 AC outlet and 5ft detachable extension cord, powering up 5 devices simultaneously to save your precious time on charging.

