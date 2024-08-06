Regularly $350 Beats Studio Pro see massive $200+ price drop to $174 (With 2-yrs. AppleCare+)

Amazon is now offering the latest Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones from $173.95 shipped. This deal is on the listing that includes 2-years of AppleCare+ too, landing at $6 under the deal price on these headphones without it. The headphones alone carry a regular price at $350 to deliver a massive $176 price drop. But if you factor in the AppleCare+ for 2-years, you’re looking at more like $205 in savings here. While these cans have been topping out at around $300 over the lasts several months on Amazon, this is still massive price drop on a pair of cans that debuted last year shortly before we said, despite not featuring the same build quality, they do make “AirPods Max impossible to recommend,” considering the massive price difference – AirPods Max are at one of their best prices ever and they’ll still run you $400.

The Beats Studio Pro on sale here today are the latest and greatest flagship over-ear headphones in the lineup at Beats. While the newer Beats Solo 4 (here’s our hands-on review for those) are a less pricey proposition with a $130 sale price, if you’re looking for the pro-grade sealed-in ANC action, the Beats Studio Pro are the way to go – they undercut just about every major players in the space at a price like this too.

They deliver a higher-end treatment than the Solo lineup with personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking alongside active noise cancelling (ANC) and the brand’s transparency mode. You’ll also land up to 40 hours of battery life with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge that provides up to 4 hours of additional playback.

Beats Studio Pro features:

Beats Studio Pro was completely re-engineered to be the most powerful and precise over-ear headphones we’ve ever made. The updated driver with two-layer diaphragm, refined micro-venting, and 25% stronger magnets deliver rich, balanced sound and reduce distortion to virtually zero. An improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3 Wireless, providing increased audio fidelity. Beats Studio Pro delivers surround sound you can take anywhere. With dynamic head tracking, advanced built-in sensors create an interactive experience, so you can get lost in theater-like sound from your favorite content.

