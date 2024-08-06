Cook your favorite meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi-Fi 4-probe thermometer at $41 Amazon low

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wi-Fi 4-probe Wireless Meat Thermometer for $40.99 shipped once the on-page $15 coupon has been clipped. Regularly fetching $70, this Wi-Fi-enabled thermometer just fell $29 from its usual price to land at $5.50 below our previous mention from last month. Today’s 20% discount marks the lowest price we have tracked for this neat little gadget that lets you cook the meat to perfection. Head below for more details on this and other home goods to make your lives easier.

The highlight of this particular meat thermometer from Govee is that it comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to monitor the temperature of the probes through your phone anywhere in the house. In fact, you can even use it to monitor the temperature for longer smokes when you’re away from home. It comes with four probes and a central hub that connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network, and the readings land straight on your phone. The connected app comes with a bunch of preset meat temperatures, and you can even use it to set temperature alarms and timers, ensuring you cook your favorite meat to perfection.

If you are shopping for some kitchen supplies today, then don't forget to check out this 2-tier storage organizer that's down to just $9.50 today from its usual price of $20.

Govee 4-Probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Anywhere Remotely Monitor Temperature: Our smart meat thermometer sends instant notifications to the Govee Home App and your digital thermometer when any temperature goes outside your presets.

28 USDA-Meat Preset Temperature: Govee wireless WiFi meat thermometer will provide suggestions based on user needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and more, Grill more efficiently, whether you’re a beginner or a professional.

Accurate and Versatile: Our food-grade probes have a measuring range of 32°- 572°F with ±1.8°F/1°C accuracy, and you can monitor multiple food temperatures at once. Perfect for smoking, grilling, BBQ, and oven cooking.

